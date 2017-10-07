8 Things to Know About Riverdale's Veronica Lodge, aka Camila Mendes

In an interview with Coveteur, Camila said she knew in her gut that playing Veronica Lodge was meant for her. "I definitely relate to Veronica, one, her sense of humour and, two, in her circumstances," she said. "I think I've experienced certain aspects of her life firsthand. I know what it's like to be the new girl because she is the new girl in town and I grew up moving around a lot in my childhood. It was a very unstable life, I never really got to identify with one place, so I was constantly trying to re-identify myself."