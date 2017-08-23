 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
TV
6 Questions We Have About the Ice Dragon on Game of Thrones

Can Dragons Breathe Fire If They're White Walkers?

Can Dragons Breathe Fire If They're Wights? Here's Why We Don't Think So

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Many of us Game of Thrones fans probably never saw ourselves sobbing over the death of a mythical creature before season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall," when we see the death of one of Daenerys's dragons at the hands of the Night King. Watching Viserion die is like taking a bullet to the chest, but what makes it even worse is that the White Walkers basically have the last say in this battle when they turn our fallen friend into one of their own. Things aren't looking too good for Jon Snow and everyone else fighting the Great War, but the question at hand now is this: can a White Walker dragon breathe fire?

With the long-awaited meeting of Jon and Daenerys in season seven, there's been a lot of talk of fire and ice, as the two are clearly significant symbols in the show's overall storyline. It seems as though, given the climate that they live in, the White Walkers' main weapon of choice is ice, and the spear that the Night King hurls into the air that ultimately causes Viserion to fall to his death is made of ice. Daenerys's weapon is obviously fire, but as we witnessed on Sunday night, dragon fire can kill wights, but it doesn't kill White Walkers. So with Viserion having been turned, it's very possible that this undead dragon breathes something totally different than its live counterparts, as it decreases the likelihood of killing members of its own army.

There's also the fact that Game of Thrones likes to throw curveballs at us. Daenerys has always had the upper hand, as she is the only one on the show with three dragons who no human is crazy enough to face — until now. The playing field has officially been leveled, and it'll be extremely easy to assume that zombie Viserion will breathe fire. With this show, though, you should pretty much expect the unexpected once we're finally able to see that dragon in the middle of a battle.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Babies
The Mindf*ck of a Miscarriage
by Rachel Sobel
Scalp Tattoo Ideas
Inspiration Gallery
23 Tattoo Ideas For the 1 Hidden Spot You Haven't Thought of Yet
by Catherine Conelly
Princess Diana Halloween Costume Ideas
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Pretty Little Thing Jennifer Lopez Dress
Shoppable
One Retailer Is Bringing Back THAT J Lo Dress
by Gemma Cartwright
Reactions to Jon Snow Bending the Knee on Game of Thrones
TV
The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds