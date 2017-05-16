The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments

The 69th annual Cannes Film Festival is kicking off this week, and we can't wait to see all the sexy celebrities hit the red carpet. Before we catch a glimpse of our favourite stars in the South of France, though, we're taking a look back at all the glamorous actors and actresses who have attended the eccentric cinema event in years past. There have been plenty of great moments to capture, including the star-packed red carpets, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's photo-op back in 2009, and then-couple Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's sweet PDA in 1998. Scroll through to see all the famous faces, and make sure to check back for all the updates straight from Cannes, where we'll be covering the most exciting premieres and parties.