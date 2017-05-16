The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty

The 69th annual Cannes Film Festival is kicking off this week, and we can't wait to see all the sexy celebrities hit the red carpet. Before we catch a glimpse of our favourite stars in the South of France, though, we're taking a look back at all the glamorous actors and actresses who have attended the eccentric cinema event in years past. There have been plenty of great moments to capture, including the star-packed red carpets, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's photo-op back in 2009, and then-couple Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's sweet PDA in 1998. Scroll through to see all the famous faces, and make sure to check back for all the updates straight from Cannes, where we'll be covering the most exciting premieres and parties.

Emma Watson blew a kiss to fans on the red carpet at the premiere of The Bling Ring in 2013.
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Emma Watson blew a kiss to fans on the red carpet at the premiere of The Bling Ring in 2013.

Halle Berry shared a dance with Hugh Jackman at a photo call for X-Men 3: The Last Stand in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Halle Berry shared a dance with Hugh Jackman at a photo call for X-Men 3: The Last Stand in 2006.

Charlize Theron showed some serious leg at The Life and Death of Peter Sellers premiere in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Charlize Theron showed some serious leg at The Life and Death of Peter Sellers premiere in 2004.

Kristen Stewart chatted with Garret Hedlund and Tom Sturridge at the On the Road premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Kristen Stewart chatted with Garret Hedlund and Tom Sturridge at the On the Road premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Brad Pitt joined a pregnant Angelina Jolie for the 2008 premiere of Kung Fu Panda in Cannes.
Image Source: Getty

Brad Pitt joined a pregnant Angelina Jolie for the 2008 premiere of Kung Fu Panda in Cannes.

James Franco kept his shades on for the evening premiere of Borgman in 2013.
Image Source: Getty / Ian Gavan

James Franco kept his shades on for the evening premiere of Borgman in 2013.

Sarah Michelle Gellar signed autographs during the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, where she premiered Southland Tales.
Image Source: Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar signed autographs during the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, where she premiered Southland Tales.

Jude Law and Norah Jones posed together for the premiere of My Blueberry Nights in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Jude Law and Norah Jones posed together for the premiere of My Blueberry Nights in 2007.

Marion Cotillard got emotional during the 2013 red carpet premiere of The Immigrant; her co-star, Jeremy Renner, helped her compose herself.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson

Marion Cotillard got emotional during the 2013 red carpet premiere of The Immigrant; her co-star, Jeremy Renner, helped her compose herself.

Leonardo DiCaprio waved during the No Country For Old Men premiere in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio waved during the No Country For Old Men premiere in 2007.

Cameron Diaz captured the crowd on her way into the 2004 premiere of Shrek.
Image Source: Getty

Cameron Diaz captured the crowd on her way into the 2004 premiere of Shrek.

In 2004 Javier Bardem, Robin Wright-Penn and Sean Penn partied on a yacht together.
Image Source: Getty

In 2004 Javier Bardem, Robin Wright-Penn and Sean Penn partied on a yacht together.

Kristen Stewart wore an unforgettable red gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 for the premiere of Cosmopolis.
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz

Kristen Stewart wore an unforgettable red gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 for the premiere of Cosmopolis.

Robert Downey Jr. and Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and Keanu Reeves walked the red carpet in 2006.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made a gorgeous Cannes couple in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made a gorgeous Cannes couple in 2004.

Samuel L. Jackson walked onto the stage at the Palme d'Or Award closing ceremony during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Samuel L. Jackson walked onto the stage at the Palme d'Or Award closing ceremony during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Naomi Watts walked down the red carpet in a beige frock.
Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Naomi Watts walked down the red carpet in a beige frock.

Scarlett Johansson and director Woody Allen promoted Match Point together in 2005.
Image Source: Getty

Scarlett Johansson and director Woody Allen promoted Match Point together in 2005.

Penelope Cruz hit the red carpet in a dramatic look in 2003.
Image Source: Getty

Penelope Cruz hit the red carpet in a dramatic look in 2003.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger cosied up at an Inglourious Basterds after party in 2009.
Image Source: Getty

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger cosied up at an Inglourious Basterds after party in 2009.

Mariah Carey was spotted leaving her hotel to attend a photo call for Precious in 2009.
Image Source: Getty

Mariah Carey was spotted leaving her hotel to attend a photo call for Precious in 2009.

Natalie Portman showed off her buzz cut during the Cannes Film Festival Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang premiere in 2005.
Image Source: Getty

Natalie Portman showed off her buzz cut during the Cannes Film Festival Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang premiere in 2005.

Ashley Judd and Kevin Kline made an entrance during the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Ashley Judd and Kevin Kline made an entrance during the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in 2004.

Kate Beckinsale floated down the red carpet in a pale blue gown for the opening night premiere of Robin Hood during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival in 2010.
Image Source: Getty

Kate Beckinsale floated down the red carpet in a pale blue gown for the opening night premiere of Robin Hood during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

Jennifer Lopez wore a fur collared dress to the 51st Cannes Film Festival in 1998.
Image Source: Getty

Jennifer Lopez wore a fur collared dress to the 51st Cannes Film Festival in 1998.

A pregnant Reese Witherspoon waved to the crowd with Matthew McConaughey at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson

A pregnant Reese Witherspoon waved to the crowd with Matthew McConaughey at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Kate Moss held onto Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998.
Image Source: Getty

Kate Moss held onto Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998.

Matt Damon made sure to capture the moment on his phone while attending the screening of Behind the Candelabra in 2013.
Image Source: Getty / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Matt Damon made sure to capture the moment on his phone while attending the screening of Behind the Candelabra in 2013.

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz stepped onto the red carpet for the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz stepped onto the red carpet for the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Diane Kruger wore a stunning gown to the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 closing ceremonies.
Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Diane Kruger wore a stunning gown to the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 closing ceremonies.

Paris Hilton partied during a fundraiser at the festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Paris Hilton partied during a fundraiser at the festival in 2011.

Nicole Kidman glowed in a cherry-red frock at the premiere of The Paperboy at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Nicole Kidman glowed in a cherry-red frock at the premiere of The Paperboy at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Madonna struck a pose at the I Am Because We Are premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.
Image Source: Getty

Madonna struck a pose at the I Am Because We Are premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

Alec Baldwin carried Hilaria Baldwin up some steps at the premiere of Moonrise Kingdom at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz

Alec Baldwin carried Hilaria Baldwin up some steps at the premiere of Moonrise Kingdom at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Rachel Bilson and Elizabeth Banks got together during the Art of Elysium dinner in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Rachel Bilson and Elizabeth Banks got together during the Art of Elysium dinner in 2011.

Jessica Simpson stepped out for her film at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.
Image Source: Getty

Jessica Simpson stepped out for her film at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

Robert Pattinson had a sparkle in his eye during the festival in 2009.
Image Source: Getty

Robert Pattinson had a sparkle in his eye during the festival in 2009.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked gorgeous at the festival in 2008.
Image Source: Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow looked gorgeous at the festival in 2008.

Antonio Banderas, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy had a laugh at the Shrek 2 photo call in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Antonio Banderas, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy had a laugh at the Shrek 2 photo call in 2004.

Eva Mendes and Joaquin Phoenix got dressed up for the premiere of We Own The Night in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Eva Mendes and Joaquin Phoenix got dressed up for the premiere of We Own The Night in 2007.

Natalie Imbruglia and Eva Longoria were both on hand for the 2005 premiere of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.
Image Source: Getty

Natalie Imbruglia and Eva Longoria were both on hand for the 2005 premiere of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst hugged at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 during a photo call for On the Road.
Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst hugged at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 during a photo call for On the Road.

Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams got together at a photo call for Midnight In Paris during the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams got together at a photo call for Midnight In Paris during the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Natalie Portman matched the red carpet at the premiere of Che during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.
Image Source: Getty

Natalie Portman matched the red carpet at the premiere of Che during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

James Caan and Charlize Theron posed together at the Palais des Festivals for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in 2000.
Image Source: Getty

James Caan and Charlize Theron posed together at the Palais des Festivals for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in 2000.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made an appearance at The Da Vinci Code premiere in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made an appearance at The Da Vinci Code premiere in 2006.

Beyoncé Knowles posed on the beach before showing off Dreamgirls in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Beyoncé Knowles posed on the beach before showing off Dreamgirls in 2006.

Harrison Ford kissed Calista Flockhart at the 2008 premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Image Source: Getty

Harrison Ford kissed Calista Flockhart at the 2008 premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Kirsten Dunst posed at the Palme D'Or winners photo call at the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Kirsten Dunst posed at the Palme D'Or winners photo call at the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Zoe Saldana and Marion Cotillard posed with Guillame Canet at a photo call for Blood Ties in 2013.
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

Zoe Saldana and Marion Cotillard posed with Guillame Canet at a photo call for Blood Ties in 2013.

Diane Kruger got some fresh air at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.
Image Source: Getty

Diane Kruger got some fresh air at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz shared a photo with Martin Scorsese ahead of the 2002 premiere of Gangs of New York.
Image Source: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz shared a photo with Martin Scorsese ahead of the 2002 premiere of Gangs of New York.

Jane Fonda turned heads in a red number when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau

Jane Fonda turned heads in a red number when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Kevin Bacon and Colin Firth got together during a 2005 after party for Where the Truth Lies.
Image Source: Getty

Kevin Bacon and Colin Firth got together during a 2005 after party for Where the Truth Lies.

Angelina Jolie embraced Brad Pitt at the Inglourious Basterds premiere during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival in 2009.
Image Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie embraced Brad Pitt at the Inglourious Basterds premiere during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival in 2009.

Jessica Chastain and Shia LaBeouf paired up at the premiere of Lawless at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Jessica Chastain and Shia LaBeouf paired up at the premiere of Lawless at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Justin Timberlake cracked Carey Mulligan up at the red carpet premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013.
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Justin Timberlake cracked Carey Mulligan up at the red carpet premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were all smiles with Quentin Tarantino in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were all smiles with Quentin Tarantino in 2007.

Ryan Gosling gave director Nicolas Winding Refn a congratulatory kiss at he was awarded the best director fat the 64th Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Ryan Gosling gave director Nicolas Winding Refn a congratulatory kiss at he was awarded the best director fat the 64th Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Salma Hayek put her curves on display at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 when she attended the premiere of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.
Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Salma Hayek put her curves on display at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 when she attended the premiere of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet glance at the premiere of Troy in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet glance at the premiere of Troy in 2004.

Brad Pitt waved to photographers during a photo call for Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

Brad Pitt waved to photographers during a photo call for Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Chloe Sevigny and Jake Gyllenhaal attended the premiere of Zodiac in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Chloe Sevigny and Jake Gyllenhaal attended the premiere of Zodiac in 2007.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Eva Longoria wore a stunning lilac gown.
Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Eva Longoria wore a stunning lilac gown.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attended a party on a yacht in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attended a party on a yacht in 2007.

Rosario Dawson had fun with a pose for the Clerks II premiere in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Rosario Dawson had fun with a pose for the Clerks II premiere in 2006.

January Jones attended the Chromophobia screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005.
Image Source: Getty

January Jones attended the Chromophobia screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005.

Alec Guinness and Princess Diana got together at a gala dinner during the 40th Cannes Film Festival in 1987.
Image Source: Getty

Alec Guinness and Princess Diana got together at a gala dinner during the 40th Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

Diane Kruger and Guillaume Canet got close at the Moulin Rouge premiere in 2001.
Image Source: Getty

Diane Kruger and Guillaume Canet got close at the Moulin Rouge premiere in 2001.

Jessica Alba got in the middle of Benicio Del Toro and Mickey Rourke during a lunch at the festival in 2005.
Image Source: Getty

Jessica Alba got in the middle of Benicio Del Toro and Mickey Rourke during a lunch at the festival in 2005.

Troy stars Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom waved to fans in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Troy stars Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom waved to fans in 2004.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Juliette Lewis posed together in 2003 fat the festival.
Image Source: Getty

Gael Garcia Bernal and Juliette Lewis posed together in 2003 fat the festival.

Will Smith and Angelina Jolie had fun on a raft for a stunt at a photo call for Shark Tale during the Cannes Film Festival in 2004.
Image Source: Getty

Will Smith and Angelina Jolie had fun on a raft for a stunt at a photo call for Shark Tale during the Cannes Film Festival in 2004.

Penelope Cruz attended the Woman on Top event in 2000 at the 53rd Cannes Film Festival.
Image Source: Getty

Penelope Cruz attended the Woman on Top event in 2000 at the 53rd Cannes Film Festival.

Matt Damon and George Clooney shared a laugh on the Ocean's 13 red carpet in 2007.
Image Source: Getty

Matt Damon and George Clooney shared a laugh on the Ocean's 13 red carpet in 2007.

Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her dress at the Wu Xia premiere during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her dress at the Wu Xia premiere during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Kate Hudson walked into the Dolce and Gabanna party at the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.
Image Source: Getty

Kate Hudson walked into the Dolce and Gabanna party at the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

Naomi Watts wore a backless top for a beach party in 2001.
Image Source: Getty

Naomi Watts wore a backless top for a beach party in 2001.

Sacha Baron Cohen hit the beach for the Borat photo call in 2006.
Image Source: Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen hit the beach for the Borat photo call in 2006.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a sweet moment on the red carpet in 1997.
Image Source: Getty

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a sweet moment on the red carpet in 1997.

Carey Mulligan, Michael Douglas, and Shia LaBeouf were all smiles while promoting Money Never Sleeps in 2011.
Image Source: Getty

Carey Mulligan, Michael Douglas, and Shia LaBeouf were all smiles while promoting Money Never Sleeps in 2011.

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling shared a moment during the premiere of Blue Valentine in 2010.
Image Source: Getty

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling shared a moment during the premiere of Blue Valentine in 2010.

Elizabeth Banks wowed in a red gown for the Up premiere during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2009.
Image Source: Getty

Elizabeth Banks wowed in a red gown for the Up premiere during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2009.

Cate Blanchett posed while promoting Carol in 2015.
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland

Cate Blanchett posed while promoting Carol in 2015.

In 2015, Naomi Watts was all smiles in her gorgeous feathered gown.
Image Source: Getty / BERTRAND LANGLOIS

In 2015, Naomi Watts was all smiles in her gorgeous feathered gown.

Emily Blunt attended the photocall for Sicario in 2015.
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

Emily Blunt attended the photocall for Sicario in 2015.

Kendall Jenner wowed photographers in a tummy-baring look in 2015.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Kendall Jenner wowed photographers in a tummy-baring look in 2015.

Emma Stone's 2015 appearance for Irrational Man didn't leave much to be desired.
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey

Emma Stone's 2015 appearance for Irrational Man didn't leave much to be desired.

Rooney Mara, Naomi Watts, Lupita Nyong'o, and Julianne Moore were all smiles at a 2014 Calvin Klein bash.
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Rooney Mara, Naomi Watts, Lupita Nyong'o, and Julianne Moore were all smiles at a 2014 Calvin Klein bash.

Charlize Theron stunned in a golden gown in 2015, while she was promoting Mad Max: Fury Road.
Image Source: Getty / Francois Durand

Charlize Theron stunned in a golden gown in 2015, while she was promoting Mad Max: Fury Road.

Lupita Nyong'o looked damn near flawless as she walked the red carpet in 2015.
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Lupita Nyong'o looked damn near flawless as she walked the red carpet in 2015.

The men of Foxcatcher suited up for their big premiere at Cannes in 2014.
Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The men of Foxcatcher suited up for their big premiere at Cannes in 2014.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were picture perfect at the 2014 Captive premiere.
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were picture perfect at the 2014 Captive premiere.

Naomi Watts made her way up the grand staircase in 2014.
Image Source: Getty / Pool

Naomi Watts made her way up the grand staircase in 2014.

