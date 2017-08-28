Carey Hart's Celebration of Pink's MTV Video Vanguard Award Is So "Them"

Happy I won't be making a moon man tonight 😂. Looking forward to watching wifey @pink kill the #VMAs tonight, and get her well deserved Vanguard award. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Pink's relationship with husband Carey Hart has been anything but ordinary from the very start, so it makes sense that their celebrations over major milestones would be unique! So when Carey showed Pink support as she headed off to the VMAs to collect her MTV Video Vanguard Award, he did it in a way that was so "them."

Carey unearthed a photo from after the 2009 VMAs — when he created a tin foil moon man for Pink after she didn't win the award category she was nominated for. "Happy I won't be making a moon man tonight," the proud husband captioned an Instagram of the photo. Carey added that he couldn't wait to watch the honours and support Pink as MTV celebrated her career. Awww!