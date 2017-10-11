 Skip Nav
Carrie Fisher's Dog Watching Star Wars Trailer

Carrie Fisher's Dog Watched His Mom in the New Star Wars Trailer, and We Need Tissues

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars

A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary saw his owner again in a special moment since she passed away last year, and it's giving us all the feels. While we were freaking out over the adorable new Porg creatures and Kylo Ren's crazy scar in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, Gary was in awe as he watched his late mother reprise her role as Princess Leia. A photo was posted to the French Bulldog's official Instagram account, where we can't see his reaction, but we could assume there was a lot of barking and crying. "Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever," the caption reads, with a slew of hashtags like #garymisseshismom.

Gary has been in good hands since his mother's passing, spending time with sister Billie Lourd and reportedly moving in with Carrie's assistant Corby McCoin, but nothing could replace the incredibly special bond Carrie and Gary shared. Check out eight spoilers we learned about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but we promise, no one's more excited than Gary!

