The Bachelor in Paradise Cast and Alums React to Cancellation News
The Royals
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
Red Carpet
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Image Source: ABC

As details continue to emerge about why production stopped on Bachelor in Paradise, cast members have started to weigh in and react on social media. ABC announced that it'd halted production on Sunday, and Warner Bros. cited "allegations of misconduct" and an ongoing investigation. Since then, sources have reported on an alleged incident involving DeMario Jackson (a recent contestant on Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette) and a female contestant. Read on to see reactions to the reports from the Bachelor in Paradise season four cast as well as BIP alums.

Raven Gates
1 / 8
Tanner Tolbert
2 / 8
Caila Quinn
3 / 8
Taylor Nolan
4 / 8
5 / 8
Jasmine Goode
6 / 8
Clare Crawley
7 / 8
Marcus Grodd
8 / 8
