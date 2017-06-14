14/6/17 14/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Twitter Cast Reactions to Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation 2017 The Bachelor in Paradise Cast and Alums React to Cancellation News 14 June, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: ABC As details continue to emerge about why production stopped on Bachelor in Paradise, cast members have started to weigh in and react on social media. ABC announced that it'd halted production on Sunday, and Warner Bros. cited "allegations of misconduct" and an ongoing investigation. Since then, sources have reported on an alleged incident involving DeMario Jackson (a recent contestant on Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette) and a female contestant. Read on to see reactions to the reports from the Bachelor in Paradise season four cast as well as BIP alums. Raven Gates I'm heartbroken about BIP. 💔— Raven (@ravengates09) June 12, 2017 1 / 8 Tanner Tolbert I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people aren't going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us https://t.co/QQsAp9fxAd— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 12, 2017 2 / 8 Caila Quinn Praying for those that were hurt by today's events.. respectful love should be our heart's pursuit 💛 #BIP— Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) June 12, 2017 3 / 8 Taylor Nolan Good people make bad things better. Incredibly thankful for friends, family, chosen family, and this very special bachelor fam ❤️ #ripbip4— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 12, 2017 4 / 8 Also, fun thought: people shouldn't say shit about shit they don't actually know shit about 🙃— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 12, 2017 5 / 8 Jasmine Goode So much fake news out there swirling around 🙄— Jasmine (@jasminegoode24) June 12, 2017 6 / 8 Clare Crawley I remember the days when the worst things that happened in paradise were fire ants and raccoons... I hope everything is ok!— Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) June 11, 2017 7 / 8 Marcus Grodd Hopefully everyone is ok in Paradise! How awful would it be if things are true?! Prayers! #BachelorInParadise— Marcus Grodd (@marcusgrodd) June 12, 2017 8 / 8 Join the conversation Corinne OlympiosBachelor In ParadiseTVCelebrity Twitter