 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Castle Rock TV Show Details

Bill Skarsgard Has a New Stephen King Project Coming, and It Looks Absolutely Chilling

If American Horror Story and Lost had a baby, and then that baby had another baby with Stephen King, it would probably look something like Hulu's upcoming TV series Castle Rock. The drama is from executive producer J.J. Abrams and the twisted mind of King, who's been using the fictional town of Castle Rock as a setting for a number of his novels over the years (The Dead Zone, Doctor Sleep, Revival). Although any specifics about the show are still under wraps, we do have a few ideas about where it's headed and who we'll see on screen.

Judging from the first trailer, above, the series will intertwine characters and themes from King's body of work, which we get a hint of in the trailer's last shot (which shows a sinking car with a "Department of Maine Corrections, Shawshank" sticker on the trunk, wink wink). The show also boasts a rock solid cast (pun intended), including Melanie Lynskey, André Holland, Jane Levy, Terry O'Quinn, Sissy Spacek (who played Carrie in the 1976 King adaptation), Scott Glenn, and It's very own Pennywise, Bill Skarsgård.

Castle Rock will premiere sometime in 2018.

Join the conversation
Castle RockHuluTVStephen King
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds