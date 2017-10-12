Bill Skarsgard Has a New Stephen King Project Coming, and It Looks Absolutely Chilling

If American Horror Story and Lost had a baby, and then that baby had another baby with Stephen King, it would probably look something like Hulu's upcoming TV series Castle Rock. The drama is from executive producer J.J. Abrams and the twisted mind of King, who's been using the fictional town of Castle Rock as a setting for a number of his novels over the years (The Dead Zone, Doctor Sleep, Revival). Although any specifics about the show are still under wraps, we do have a few ideas about where it's headed and who we'll see on screen.

Judging from the first trailer, above, the series will intertwine characters and themes from King's body of work, which we get a hint of in the trailer's last shot (which shows a sinking car with a "Department of Maine Corrections, Shawshank" sticker on the trunk, wink wink). The show also boasts a rock solid cast (pun intended), including Melanie Lynskey, André Holland, Jane Levy, Terry O'Quinn, Sissy Spacek (who played Carrie in the 1976 King adaptation), Scott Glenn, and It's very own Pennywise, Bill Skarsgård.

Castle Rock will premiere sometime in 2018.