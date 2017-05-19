19/5/17 19/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Australian Fashion Week Celebrities at 2017 Australian Fashion Week Here's Every Famous Face That Took in Australian Fashion Week 19 May, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is a strictly fashion-focused few days (did the name give it away?) but it draws a crowd of famous faces that could rival any major celebrity event. With Romance Was Born closing out the 2017 shows on Thursday night, it was the last day for us to cast our eyes across the coveted front row — and luckily there was a whole bunch of stars there for us to take in. RelatedIf We Could Wear This Collection Every Day Forever, We'd Die Happy Scroll to see fashion week's most famous faces on the ground at Carriageworks in Sydney! Jesinta Franklin What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 1 / 17 Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts 2 / 17 Sally Obermeder and Terry Biviano What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matrix 3 / 17 Jennifer Hawkins What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 4 / 17 Richard Wilkins and Richard Reid What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts 5 / 17 Sam Frost What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 6 / 17 Ksenija Lukich What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 7 / 17 Sam and Phoebe Burgess What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams 8 / 17 Anna Heinrich What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 9 / 17 Sylvia Jeffreys What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 10 / 17 Jessica McNamee What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams 11 / 17 Jordan Barrett What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams 12 / 17 Kate Waterhouse What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne 13 / 17 Carissa Walford What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne 14 / 17 Kris Smith and Sasha Mielczarek What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams 15 / 17 Dami Im What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 16 / 17 Erika Heynatz What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse 17 / 17 Join the conversation Share this post 2017 MBFWAAustralian Fashion WeekFront RowAustralian Celebrities