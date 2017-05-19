Here's Every Famous Face That Took in Australian Fashion Week

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is a strictly fashion-focused few days (did the name give it away?) but it draws a crowd of famous faces that could rival any major celebrity event. With Romance Was Born closing out the 2017 shows on Thursday night, it was the last day for us to cast our eyes across the coveted front row — and luckily there was a whole bunch of stars there for us to take in.

Scroll to see fashion week's most famous faces on the ground at Carriageworks in Sydney!