Celebrities at 2017 Australian Fashion Week

Here's Every Famous Face That Took in Australian Fashion Week

Sam Frost
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is a strictly fashion-focused few days (did the name give it away?) but it draws a crowd of famous faces that could rival any major celebrity event. With Romance Was Born closing out the 2017 shows on Thursday night, it was the last day for us to cast our eyes across the coveted front row — and luckily there was a whole bunch of stars there for us to take in.

Scroll to see fashion week's most famous faces on the ground at Carriageworks in Sydney!

Jesinta Franklin
Jesinta Franklin
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough
Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts
Sally Obermeder and Terry Biviano
Sally Obermeder and Terry Biviano
Image Source: Getty / Matrix
Jennifer Hawkins
Jennifer Hawkins
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
Richard Wilkins and Richard Reid
Richard Wilkins and Richard Reid
Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts
Sam Frost
Sam Frost
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
Ksenija Lukich
Ksenija Lukich
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
Sam and Phoebe Burgess
Sam and Phoebe Burgess
Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams
Anna Heinrich
Anna Heinrich
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
Sylvia Jeffreys
Sylvia Jeffreys
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
Jessica McNamee
Jessica McNamee
Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams
Jordan Barrett
Jordan Barrett
Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams
Kate Waterhouse
Kate Waterhouse
Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Carissa Walford
Carissa Walford
Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Kris Smith and Sasha Mielczarek
Kris Smith and Sasha Mielczarek
Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams
Dami Im
Dami Im
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
Erika Heynatz
Erika Heynatz
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Pierse
