How Celebrities Made a Bold Statement Against White Supremacy at the VMAs

Nev Schulman at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Last year, Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo turned the MTV Video Music Awards into a maternity photo shoot before the arrival of their baby, and this year, the couple decided to make another strong impression on the red carpet by publicly standing against white supremacy and neo-Nazi individuals. Nev donned a yellow Star of David pinned to his jacket in support of Jewish people, while his wife also wore a red heart pinned to her top. The yellow pin is a strong statement, which Billy Joel similarly wore at a recent New York City concert, as it's the symbol Jews were required to wear to identify themselves religiously during World Word II.

But Nev was not alone. His Catfish co-star appeared on the red carpet wearing a blue shirt with "JEW" emblazoned across the center. Read on to see the photos of the celebrities making political statements in fashion, and then check out every look from the 2017 VMAs red carpet.

Max Joseph Before the VMAs

Ready for the #VMAs.

A post shared by Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) on

Max Joseph, the Catfish cameraman and star, made a political statement when he arrived at the VMAs wearing a t-shirt with "JEW" written across the centre.

Nev Schulman at the VMAs
Nev Schulman at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Nev Schulman, Catfish creator and star, wore a yellow Star of David on his jacket in support of Jewish people, along with a red heart that matched his wife's.

Paris Jackson's Speech at the VMAs
Paris Jackson's Speech at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

Before Paris presented the award for best pop video, she had the crowd cheering loudly as she passionately spoke out against Nazis and white supremacists, and how we must resist together.

