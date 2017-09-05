05/9/17 05/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Michelle Williams Celebrities Dressed as Beyonce For Her Birthday 2017 Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, and More Re-Create Beyoncé's Iconic "Formation" Look For Her Birthday 5 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Beyoncé Beyoncé rang in her 36th birthday on Sept. 4, and what better way to honour the queen herself than by re-creating her iconic "Formation" video look? On Monday, a handful of Beyoncé's friends and family, including Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter, and JAY-Z's mum, Gloria Carter, paid homage to the superstar by dressing up as her in an off-the-shoulder black top, a wide-brimmed black hat, and two long braids. The photos were shared on Beyoncé's website, along with a message that read, "Happy birthday Beyoncé / From your family and friends." Consider us shook. Blue Ivy Carter What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 1 / 7 Serena Williams What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 2 / 7 Kelly Rowland What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 3 / 7 Michelle Williams What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 4 / 7 Tina Lawson What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 5 / 7 Gloria Carter What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 6 / 7 Michelle Obama What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 7 / 7 Join the conversation Michelle WilliamsBlue CarterSerena WilliamsKelly RowlandBeyoncé KnowlesMichelle Obama