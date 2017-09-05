 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Royal Family
Will the New Royal Baby Be Called Alice?
Celebrity Friendships
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding

Celebrities Dressed as Beyonce For Her Birthday 2017

Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, and More Re-Create Beyoncé's Iconic "Formation" Look For Her Birthday

Michelle Obama
Beyoncé rang in her 36th birthday on Sept. 4, and what better way to honour the queen herself than by re-creating her iconic "Formation" video look? On Monday, a handful of Beyoncé's friends and family, including Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter, and JAY-Z's mum, Gloria Carter, paid homage to the superstar by dressing up as her in an off-the-shoulder black top, a wide-brimmed black hat, and two long braids. The photos were shared on Beyoncé's website, along with a message that read, "Happy birthday Beyoncé / From your family and friends." Consider us shook.

Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy Carter
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Tina Lawson
Tina Lawson
Gloria Carter
Gloria Carter
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
