Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, and More Re-Create Beyoncé's Iconic "Formation" Look For Her Birthday

Beyoncé rang in her 36th birthday on Sept. 4, and what better way to honour the queen herself than by re-creating her iconic "Formation" video look? On Monday, a handful of Beyoncé's friends and family, including Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter, and JAY-Z's mum, Gloria Carter, paid homage to the superstar by dressing up as her in an off-the-shoulder black top, a wide-brimmed black hat, and two long braids. The photos were shared on Beyoncé's website, along with a message that read, "Happy birthday Beyoncé / From your family and friends." Consider us shook.