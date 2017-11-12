75 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You

 Skip Nav
One thing that's never gone out of style in Hollywood? Cultivating a unique persona with the help of a stage name. Even today, as social media influences celebrities to be more authentic and accessible, new stars have traded their names for shorter or more memorable zingers. While some completely wipe the slate clean (we're looking at you, Lorde!), others simply replace a first or last name. Scroll through to discover the real names your favourite stars were born with!

Pink = Alecia Beth Moore
Emma Stone = Emily Jean Stone
Tom Cruise = Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
Olivia Wilde = Olivia Jane Cockburn
Jamie Foxx = Eric Marlon Bishop
Kit Harington = Christopher Catesby Harington
Kat Dennings = Katherine Litwack
Julianne Moore = Julie Anne Smith
Téa Leoni = Elizabeth Téa Pantaleoni
Iggy Azalea = Amethyst Amelia Kelly
Charli XCX = Charlotte Emma Aitchison
Snoop Dogg = Calvin Cordozar Broadus
Mila Kunis = Milena Markovna Kunis
Meg Ryan = Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra
Helen Mirren = Ilyena Lydia Mironoff
Whoopi Goldberg = Caryn Elaine Johnson
Dakota Fanning = Hannah Dakota Fanning
John Legend = John Roger Stephens
Fergie = Stacy Ann Ferguson
Elton John = Reginald Kenneth Dwight
Demi Moore = Demetria Gene Guynes
Stevie Wonder = Stevland Hardaway Judkins
Zachary Levi = Zachary Levi Pugh
Nina Dobrev = Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva
Lana Del Rey = Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
Lorde = Ella Yelich-O'Connor
Jack Black = Thomas Jacob Black
Natalie Portman = Natalie Hershlag
Jason Derulo = Jason Desrouleaux
Lea Michele = Lea Michele Sarfati
Ludacris = Christopher Brian Bridges
Shakira = Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
Ariana Grande = Ariana Grande-Butera
50 Cent = Curtis James Jackson III
Carmen Electra = Tara Leigh Patrick
Reese Witherspoon = Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
Joaquin Phoenix = Joaquin Rafael Bottom
Nicki Minaj = Onika Tanya Maraj
Alicia Keys = Alicia Augello Cook
Drake = Aubrey Drake Graham
Miley Cyrus = Destiny Hope Cyrus
Louis C.K. = Louis Szekely
Ricky Martin = Jose Enrique Martin Morales
Macklemore = Ben Haggerty
Portia de Rossi = Amanda Lee Rogers
Cee Lo Green = Thomas DeCarlo Callaway
Charlie Sheen = Carlos Irwin Estévez
Avicii = Tim Bergling
Demi Lovato = Demetria Devonne Lovato
Rihanna = Robyn Rihanna Fenty
Kesha = Kesha Rose Sebert
Bruce Willis = Walter Bruce Willis
Lucy Hale = Karen Lucille Hale
Adele = Adele Laurie Blue Adkins
Lady Gaga = Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
Rooney Mara = Patricia Rooney Mara
Skylar Astin = Skylar Astin Lipstein
Bruno Mars = Peter Gene Hernandez
Calvin Harris = Adam Richard Wiles
Jay Z = Shawn Corey Carter
Betty Who = Jessica Anne Newham
Tina Fey = Elizabeth Stamatina Fey
Sia = Sia Kate Isobelle Furler
Kevin Spacey = Kevin Spacey Fowler
Aaron Paul = Aaron Paul Sturtevant
Vin Diesel = Mark Sinclair
Katy Perry = Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
Kelly Rowland = Kelendria Trene Rowland
Faith Hill = Audrey Faith Perry
Madonna = Madonna Louise Ciccone
Paul Wesley = Paul Wasilewski
Ashton Kutcher = Christopher Ashton Kutcher
Jonah Hill = Jonah Hill Feldstein
Nicolas Cage = Nicolas Kim Coppola
Pitbull = Armando Christian Pérez
