12/11/17 12/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Lorde Celebrities With Fake Names 75 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You 12 November, 2017 by Nick Maslow 23 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty One thing that's never gone out of style in Hollywood? Cultivating a unique persona with the help of a stage name. Even today, as social media influences celebrities to be more authentic and accessible, new stars have traded their names for shorter or more memorable zingers. While some completely wipe the slate clean (we're looking at you, Lorde!), others simply replace a first or last name. Scroll through to discover the real names your favourite stars were born with! Pink = Alecia Beth Moore Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire 1 / 78 Emma Stone = Emily Jean Stone Image Source: Getty / Caroline McCredie 2 / 78 Tom Cruise = Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 3 / 78 Olivia Wilde = Olivia Jane Cockburn Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 4 / 78 Jamie Foxx = Eric Marlon Bishop Image Source: Getty / Francois Durand 5 / 78 Kit Harington = Christopher Catesby Harington Image Source: Getty / Araya Diaz 6 / 78 Kat Dennings = Katherine Litwack Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 7 / 78 Julianne Moore = Julie Anne Smith Image Source: Getty / Mark Davis 8 / 78 Téa Leoni = Elizabeth Téa Pantaleoni Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 9 / 78 Iggy Azalea = Amethyst Amelia Kelly Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 10 / 78 Charli XCX = Charlotte Emma Aitchison Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano 11 / 78 Snoop Dogg = Calvin Cordozar Broadus Image Source: Getty / Gary Miller 12 / 78 Mila Kunis = Milena Markovna Kunis Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 13 / 78 Meg Ryan = Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra Image Source: Getty / Venturelli 14 / 78 Helen Mirren = Ilyena Lydia Mironoff Image Source: Getty / Venturelli 15 / 78 Whoopi Goldberg = Caryn Elaine Johnson Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown 16 / 78 Dakota Fanning = Hannah Dakota Fanning Image Source: Getty / Paul Morigi 17 / 78 John Legend = John Roger Stephens Image Source: Getty / SJP/Bauer-Griffin 18 / 78 Fergie = Stacy Ann Ferguson Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 19 / 78 Elton John = Reginald Kenneth Dwight Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 20 / 78 Demi Moore = Demetria Gene Guynes Image Source: Getty / Charley Gallay 21 / 78 Stevie Wonder = Stevland Hardaway Judkins Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 22 / 78 Zachary Levi = Zachary Levi Pugh Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant 23 / 78 Nina Dobrev = Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 24 / 78 Lana Del Rey = Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Image Source: Getty / Steve Jennings 25 / 78 Lorde = Ella Yelich-O'Connor Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 26 / 78 Jack Black = Thomas Jacob Black Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 27 / 78 Natalie Portman = Natalie Hershlag Image Source: Getty 28 / 78 Jason Derulo = Jason Desrouleaux Image Source: Getty / Steven Lawton 29 / 78 Lea Michele = Lea Michele Sarfati Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 30 / 78 Ludacris = Christopher Brian Bridges Image Source: Getty / Bennett Raglin/BET 31 / 78 Shakira = Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 32 / 78 Ariana Grande = Ariana Grande-Butera Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 33 / 78 50 Cent = Curtis James Jackson III Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 34 / 78 Carmen Electra = Tara Leigh Patrick Image Source: Getty / Chelsea Lauren 35 / 78 Reese Witherspoon = Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Image Source: Getty / Chelsea Lauren 36 / 78 Joaquin Phoenix = Joaquin Rafael Bottom Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 37 / 78 Nicki Minaj = Onika Tanya Maraj Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 38 / 78 Alicia Keys = Alicia Augello Cook Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne 39 / 78 Drake = Aubrey Drake Graham Image Source: Getty / Chelsea Lauren 40 / 78 Miley Cyrus = Destiny Hope Cyrus Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 41 / 78 Louis C.K. = Louis Szekely Image Source: Getty / Steve Sands 42 / 78 Ricky Martin = Jose Enrique Martin Morales Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 43 / 78 Macklemore = Ben Haggerty Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian 44 / 78 Portia de Rossi = Amanda Lee Rogers Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 45 / 78 Cee Lo Green = Thomas DeCarlo Callaway Image Source: Getty / Jeff Zelevansky 46 / 78 Charlie Sheen = Carlos Irwin Estévez Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 47 / 78 Avicii = Tim Bergling Image Source: Getty / Mike Lawrie 48 / 78 Demi Lovato = Demetria Devonne Lovato Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 49 / 78 Rihanna = Robyn Rihanna Fenty Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 50 / 78 Kesha = Kesha Rose Sebert Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 51 / 78 Bruce Willis = Walter Bruce Willis Image Source: Getty / Mark Davis 52 / 78 Lucy Hale = Karen Lucille Hale Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 53 / 78 Adele = Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 54 / 78 Lady Gaga = Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 55 / 78 Rooney Mara = Patricia Rooney Mara Image Source: Getty / Andrew H. Walker 56 / 78 Skylar Astin = Skylar Astin Lipstein Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok 57 / 78 Bruno Mars = Peter Gene Hernandez Image Source: Getty / Kevin C. Cox 58 / 78 Calvin Harris = Adam Richard Wiles Image Source: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder 59 / 78 Jay Z = Shawn Corey Carter Image Source: Getty / Ollie Millington 60 / 78 Betty Who = Jessica Anne Newham Image Source: Getty / Amanda Edwards 61 / 78 Tina Fey = Elizabeth Stamatina Fey Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 62 / 78 Sia = Sia Kate Isobelle Furler Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper 63 / 78 Kevin Spacey = Kevin Spacey Fowler Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 64 / 78 Aaron Paul = Aaron Paul Sturtevant Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 65 / 78 Vin Diesel = Mark Sinclair Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 66 / 78 Katy Perry = Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 67 / 78 Kelly Rowland = Kelendria Trene Rowland Image Source: Getty / Mike Windle 68 / 78 Faith Hill = Audrey Faith Perry Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 69 / 78 Madonna = Madonna Louise Ciccone Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 70 / 78 Paul Wesley = Paul Wasilewski Image Source: Getty / Bryan Steffy 71 / 78 Ashton Kutcher = Christopher Ashton Kutcher Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 72 / 78 Jonah Hill = Jonah Hill Feldstein Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 73 / 78 Nicolas Cage = Nicolas Kim Coppola Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 74 / 78 Pitbull = Armando Christian Pérez Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen 75 / 78 Lorde = Ella Yelich-O'Connor Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 76 / 78 Madonna = Madonna Louise Ciccone Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 77 / 78 Charlie Sheen = Carlos Irwin Estévez Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 78 / 78 Join the conversation LordeEmma StoneDrakeJonah HillReese WitherspoonPinkTom CruiseOlivia WildeJamie FoxxKit Harington