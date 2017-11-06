06/11/17 06/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Celebrities at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2017 Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Were in the Same Room, and It Was Magical 6 November, 2017 by Morgane Le Caer 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty It was all about celebrating strong female talent at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday night. During the inspiring event, Carey Mulligan was rewarded for her philanthropic work, our fit crush Ashley Graham was crowned model of the year, and Ruth Negga took home the woman of the year award. Meanwhile, Hollywood's head girl Kate Winslet, who shared fun moments with Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster, was recognized for her work with the British actress award, and Adwoa Aboah (who shone during Fashion Month) took home the role model award. Keep reading to see more highlights from the star-studded evening. Ashley Graham Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 1 / 32 Sam Smith and Carey Mulligan Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 2 / 32 Georgia May Jagger and Adwoa Aboah Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 3 / 32 Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 4 / 32 Kate Winslet Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 5 / 32 Dominic Cooper Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 6 / 32 Adwoa Aboah Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 7 / 32 Carey Mulligan Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 8 / 32 Ruth Negga Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 9 / 32 Victoria Beckham Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 10 / 32 Elena Perminova Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 11 / 32 Georgia May Jagger Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 12 / 32 Jenna Coleman Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 13 / 32 Jodie Foster Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 14 / 32 Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 15 / 32 Erin O'Connor Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Wearing an Erdem dress and a Roksanda bag. 16 / 32 Sam Smith Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 17 / 32 Emilia Wickstead Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 18 / 32 Suranne Jones and Hayley Atwell Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 19 / 32 Suranne Jones Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson 20 / 32 Gemma Arterton Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 21 / 32 Natasha Poly Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 22 / 32 Hayley Atwell Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 23 / 32 Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 24 / 32 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 25 / 32 Margaret Clunie and Jenna Coleman Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 26 / 32 Tamara Ralph, Arizona Muse, and Michael Russo Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 27 / 32 Susie Lau Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 28 / 32 Charlotte Rampling Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 29 / 32 Simone Rocha Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 30 / 32 Edie Campbell Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 31 / 32 Natasha Poly, Arizona Muse, and Elena Perminova Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 32 / 32 Join the conversation British CelebritiesAshley GrahamSam SmithCarey MulliganKate WinsletHarper's BazaarRed CarpetVictoria Beckham