Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Were in the Same Room, and It Was Magical
Image Source: Getty

It was all about celebrating strong female talent at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday night. During the inspiring event, Carey Mulligan was rewarded for her philanthropic work, our fit crush Ashley Graham was crowned model of the year, and Ruth Negga took home the woman of the year award. Meanwhile, Hollywood's head girl Kate Winslet, who shared fun moments with Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster, was recognized for her work with the British actress award, and Adwoa Aboah (who shone during Fashion Month) took home the role model award. Keep reading to see more highlights from the star-studded evening.

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
1 / 32
Sam Smith and Carey Mulligan
Sam Smith and Carey Mulligan
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
2 / 32
Georgia May Jagger and Adwoa Aboah
Georgia May Jagger and Adwoa Aboah
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
3 / 32
Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet
Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
4 / 32
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
5 / 32
Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
6 / 32
Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
7 / 32
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
8 / 32
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
9 / 32
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
10 / 32
Elena Perminova
Elena Perminova
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
11 / 32
Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
12 / 32
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
13 / 32
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
14 / 32
Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster
Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
15 / 32
Erin O'Connor
Erin O'Connor
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Wearing an Erdem dress and a Roksanda bag.

16 / 32
Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
17 / 32
Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
18 / 32
Suranne Jones and Hayley Atwell
Suranne Jones and Hayley Atwell
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
19 / 32
Suranne Jones
Suranne Jones
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
20 / 32
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
21 / 32
Natasha Poly
Natasha Poly
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
22 / 32
Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
23 / 32
Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton
Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
24 / 32
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
25 / 32
Margaret Clunie and Jenna Coleman
Margaret Clunie and Jenna Coleman
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
26 / 32
Tamara Ralph, Arizona Muse, and Michael Russo
Tamara Ralph, Arizona Muse, and Michael Russo
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
27 / 32
Susie Lau
Susie Lau
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
28 / 32
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
29 / 32
Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
30 / 32
Edie Campbell
Edie Campbell
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
31 / 32
Natasha Poly, Arizona Muse, and Elena Perminova
Natasha Poly, Arizona Muse, and Elena Perminova
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
32 / 32
