Disappointingly Few Celebrities Have Spoken Out About Louis C.K.'s Behaviour

This year is, it seems, the year of exposing inappropriate Hollywood behaviour — and Louis C.K. is the latest A-lister outed for his inexcusable conduct. After The New York Times detailed allegations about Louis from five women, the comedian issued a statement confirming that the stories of his sexual harassment are true. FX, HBO, and Netflix subsequently severed ties with Louis, the comedian was dropped by his team of representatives, and I Love You, Daddy (his film slated to release Nov. 17) was scrapped by its production company. So why, then, are so few celebrities speaking out about the scandal? While many stars reacted to the Harvey Weinstein reports and the allegations against Kevin Spacey, social media has been relatively quiet following the revelations about Louis C.K. But among the small number of celebrities reacting to the scandal, the message is clear: the comedian's behaviour is absolutely repulsive. Read on for their responses to the harassment allegations and Louis's apology. Pamela Adlon Just got this in our inbox from @pamelaadlon pic.twitter.com/ckcffST8oh— The Frame (@theframe) November 11, 2017 1 / 10 Jason Alexander Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate. It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women - that doesn't get a pass on inappropriate.— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 9, 2017 2 / 10 Busy Philipps I haven't read the Louis CK statement because I don't really give a FUCK what he has to say about this.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 10, 2017 3 / 10 Stephen Colbert Louis CK's apology leaves a lot to be desired. For example, I "desire" a time machine so I can go back and tell him not to masturbate in front of those women.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 10, 2017 4 / 10 Minnie Driver You now what an apology looks like? " I'm incredibly sorry." Mansplaining your wanking ways is not. #LouisCK— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) November 10, 2017 5 / 10 Judd Apatow This to me was one of the saddest parts of the Louis CK story in the @nytimes. When you disrespect and sexually harass young, vulnerable people you become a dream killer. pic.twitter.com/q356XYY5lJ— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 10, 2017 6 / 10 Samantha Ronson It's easy to denounce someone you don't like, but I think it's pretty unlikeable to assault women. Where y'all at? #LouisCK— samantha ronson (@samantharonson) November 10, 2017 7 / 10 Roseanne Barr so many of my comedian friends have texted me to say:thank God Louis CK is found out--ALL of them are MEN-gender has 0 2 do w morality.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 10, 2017 8 / 10 Hari Kondabolu Multiple people have asked me to comment on Louis CK. However, I don't think a man's commentary is what is necessary. We talk enough. We need to finally hear our sisters...and stop being pieces of shit. So I will be Retweeting instead.— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 10, 2017 9 / 10 Rose McGowan I heard stories about Louis C.K. 2 years ago. I'm in no way connected to the comedy scene, and I'd heard of it. Industry faux-shock is such a tired lie. I send my strength and love to all women hurt by him & the code of complicity.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 10, 2017 10 / 10