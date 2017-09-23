23/9/17 23/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stranger Things Celebrities in Stranger Things Costumes Even Celebrities Are Obsessed With Stranger Things For Halloween 23 September, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Instagram user benhanisch Stranger Things has officially earned its place in pop culture. We knew the Netflix show would be a big influence on Halloween costumes, but we were still surprised by how many celebrities dressed up as Eleven, Dustin, and Barb garb last year. Yeah, Barb garb™. We're sure even more stars will embrace the show-inspired costumes with season two coming soon, so until Halloween, see who loved Stranger Things last year! Related10 Things We've Learned About the Next Season of Stranger Things Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 29, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT Schumer and Hanisch channelled Dustin and Eleven in their gender-swapping costumes. 1 / 9 A photo posted by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT 2 / 9 Eleven wait up it's me! A video posted by @amyschumer on Oct 29, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT 3 / 9 Barb! A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT 4 / 9 Candice King RIP Barb #strangerthings Happy Halloween!!! 🎃 🙌 @shannonpurser A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT The Vampire Diaries star put on her best Barb face. 5 / 9 One way ticket to the upside down world... #strangerthings #halloween2016 A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT 6 / 9 What would have happened if Barb would have participated in the house party instead of hung at the pool... #strangerthings A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT 7 / 9 Darren Criss and Tyler Oakley demogorgon?? more like demoGORGEOUS!! pic.twitter.com/a2wGbpIuAZ— 7 days til election (@tyleroakley) November 1, 2016 Both Criss and Oakley went all out in Eleven costumes. 8 / 9 on a scale of 1 to 10, last night i was eleven pic.twitter.com/KsPQVBhOUh— 7 days til election (@tyleroakley) November 1, 2016 9 / 9 Join the conversation Stranger ThingsPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVHalloween CostumesHalloweenHalloween Costumes