Celebrities in Stranger Things Costumes

Even Celebrities Are Obsessed With Stranger Things For Halloween

Even Celebrities Are Obsessed With Stranger Things For Halloween
Image Source: Instagram user benhanisch

Stranger Things has officially earned its place in pop culture. We knew the Netflix show would be a big influence on Halloween costumes, but we were still surprised by how many celebrities dressed up as Eleven, Dustin, and Barb garb last year. Yeah, Barb garb™. We're sure even more stars will embrace the show-inspired costumes with season two coming soon, so until Halloween, see who loved Stranger Things last year!

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Schumer and Hanisch channelled Dustin and Eleven in their gender-swapping costumes.

A photo posted by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on

Eleven wait up it's me!

A video posted by @amyschumer on

Barb!

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Candice King

RIP Barb #strangerthings Happy Halloween!!! 🎃 🙌 @shannonpurser

A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

The Vampire Diaries star put on her best Barb face.

One way ticket to the upside down world... #strangerthings #halloween2016

A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

What would have happened if Barb would have participated in the house party instead of hung at the pool... #strangerthings

A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

Darren Criss and Tyler Oakley

Both Criss and Oakley went all out in Eleven costumes.

