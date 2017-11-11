Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

 Skip Nav
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty

Sometimes giving it a second chance is worth a shot, and other times, the third time may not be the charm. While some celebrity couples, such as Kate Middleton and Prince William, have proven that a break is necessary to strengthen a relationship, others, like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, probably should have made a clean break the first time around. From Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Pink and Carey Hart, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who've been on and off again so much you'll feel like you're riding a roller coaster.

1 Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz
Image Source: Getty
2 Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Image Source: Getty
  • 2016: After calling off her engagement to James Packer, Mariah appeared to move on with the backup dancer.
  • 2017: She seemingly confirmed their relationship in February in an interview with the Associated Press, saying, "I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life . . . Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that." In April, the two called it quits, but a month later, they were back together.
3 Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin
Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin
Image Source: Getty
  • 2012: Paul and Phoebe first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and started dating that Summer.
  • 2017: After nearly four years of dating, the couple briefly broke up in early March. While it's still unclear what lead to their split, the duo appeared to have rekindled their romance when they were spotted holding hands in LA just days later. Their reconciliation didn't last long, though, because by October they broke up again.
4 Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Image Source: Getty
  • 2016: After meeting through Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Rob and Chyna sparked dating rumours in January with an intimate Instagram photo. In April, Rob proposed to Chyna, and a month later, the two announced Chyna's pregnancy with Instagram snaps featuring a pregnant emoji version of Chyna. The two then went on to star in their own E! reality TV show, Rob and Chyna, and welcomed their baby girl, Dream Kardashian, in November. Things then took a turn for the worse in December when Chyna's Instagram was "hacked," and the couple broke up. They reconciled days later.
  • 2017: In February, Chyna and Rob called it quits again, but after a month apart, the two made up. Their reconciliation was short-lived as they broke up again in July and it looks like this time it was for good. Rob and Chyna are currently battling it out in court after Rob posted explicit photos of her on Instagram.
5 Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Image Source: Getty
  • 1982: Marie wed the former basketball player in June.
  • 1983: Marie gave birth to their first child, son Stephen, in April, though the couple divorced two years later.
  • 1986: Marie tied the knot with record producer Brian Blosil less than a year after meeting, and the two welcomed eight children together, Brandon, Matthew, Michael, Jessica, Rachael, Brianna, and Abigail.
  • 2007: After being separated for a few months, Marie and Brian split for good.
  • 2011: Marie then rekindled her relationship with Stephen and the two got married for the second time nearly 30 years after their first marriage.
6 Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues
Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues
Image Source: Getty
  • 1987: The Belgian actor wed the former bodybuilder and welcomed their first child, son Kristopher.
  • 1990: Gladys gave birth to their second child, daughter Bianca.
  • 1992: The pair divorced after five years of marriage.
  • 1994: Jean-Claude went on to marry actress Darcy LaPier, and they welcomed a son named Nicholas in 1995. The duo split two years later, and in 2012, the actor confessed to having an affair with Kylie Minogue while filming 1994's Street Fighter in Thailand.
  • 1999: Jean-Claude and Gladys remarried and are currently still together, despite their fair share of ups and downs.
7 Eminem and Kim Mathers
Eminem and Kim Mathers
Image Source: Getty
8 Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
Image Source: Getty
  • 1963: Elizabeth and Richard met on the set of Cleopatra. Despite being married to other people at the time, the two had a very public affair.
  • 1964: The couple eventually got married in March.
  • 1974: Their marriage ended 10 years later after Richard had an affair with one of his co-stars.
  • 1975: After a passionate Summer encounter, the duo got remarried in October.
  • 1976: Elizabeth and Richard divorced for the second time in July, and although the two never reconciled, Richard reportedly told his new wife, Sally Hay, "She still fascinates, you know."
9 Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Image Source: Getty
9 / 35
10 Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
Image Source: Getty
  • 1976: Don and Melanie got married, and six months later, they got divorced.
  • 1982: Melanie married actor Steven Bauer, and after five years of marriage, the two got divorced.
  • 1989: Melanie and Don rekindled their relationship and welcomed their first child together, daughter Dakota Johnson, who joined Melanie's son with Steven, Alexander Bauer.
  • 1996: Melanie and Don split for good. She went on to marry Antonio Banderas, while Don married a teacher named Kelley Phleger.
  • 2015: Antonio and Melanie broke up after 18 years of marriage.
11 Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Image Source: Getty
12 Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Image Source: Getty
13 Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson
Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson
Image Source: Getty
14 Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon
Image Source: Getty
15 Pink and Carey Hart
Pink and Carey Hart
Image Source: Getty
16 Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood
Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood
Image Source: Getty
  • 1956: Natalie went on her first studio-arranged date with Robert on her 18th birthday.
  • 1957: The duo wed in December.
  • 1961: The couple called it quits and divorced in April.
  • 1969: Natalie married British producer Richard Gregson in May.
  • 1970: The actress gave birth to her first child, daughter Natasha Gregson, in September.
  • 1972: After filing for divorce from Richard, Natalie and Robert reconciled and remarried in July.
  • 1974: Natalie welcomed her second child, Courtney Brooke Wagner, in March.
  • 1981: Natalie was found dead near her yacht during a holiday party in November. Her death still remains a mystery.


17 Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Image Source: Getty
  • 2013: The couple began dating.
  • 2014: The two got engaged in June.
  • 2015: The duo called off their engagement.
  • 2016: In April, Courteney and Johnny were spotted sharing a kiss at the airport, and four months later, the actress opened up about her on-again, off-again romance with Johnny, saying, "We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up. There's something about . . . you know, he's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special. You coddle it." She also confirmed they were back together, adding, "It's just . . . everything's new. And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different."
18 Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Image Source: Getty
19 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Image Source: Getty
20 Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink
Image Source: Getty
  • 1999: The couple tied the knot in July.
  • 2002: Patrick and Jillian welcomed their first child, daughter Talula Fyfe, in February.
  • 2007: Jillian gave birth to twins Sullivan and Darby in February.
  • 2015: Jillian filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in January, and the couple released the following statement: "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage. Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time."
  • 2016: The pair officially called off their divorce in November, and a source told People, "For the past year, Patrick and Jillian have been working on getting to where they are right now. They are not dating anyone else, and only each other."
  • 2017: The two celebrated Patrick's 50th birthday together in January, and in late July, they rang in their 18th anniversary.
21 Tyga and Kylie Jenner
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
Image Source: Getty
22 Chris Brown and Rihanna
Chris Brown and Rihanna
Image Source: Getty
23 Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Image Source: Getty
24 Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile
Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile
Image Source: Getty
25 Katy Perry and John Mayer
Katy Perry and John Mayer
Image Source: Getty
26 Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Image Source: Getty
27 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Image Source: Getty
28 Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Image Source: Getty
29 Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Image Source: Getty
  • 2006: The duo began dating after meeting on the set of Nick's "What's Left of Me" music video.
  • 2009: The couple briefly called it quits in June and reunited in October. Less than a month later, the two got engaged, and Nick took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, writing, "Hey all. If anyone's heard the rumours of my engagement, they are absolutely true! Vanessa and I couldn't be happier. Thanks for all the love."
  • 2011: Vanessa and Nick tied the knot at a romantic island ceremony in July.
  • 2012: In September, the former MTV host gave birth to son Camden John Lachey.
  • 2015: The proud parents welcomed a baby girl named Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey in January.
  • 2016: The couple had a third child, a son named Phoenix, in December.
30 Evan Peters and Emma Roberts
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts
Image Source: Getty
31 Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus
Image Source: Getty
32 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty
33 Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty
34 Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama
Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama
Image Source: Getty
35 Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Image Source: Getty
