Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Sometimes giving it a second chance is worth a shot, and other times, the third time may not be the charm. While some celebrity couples, such as Kate Middleton and Prince William, have proven that a break is necessary to strengthen a relationship, others, like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, probably should have made a clean break the first time around. From Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Pink and Carey Hart, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who've been on and off again so much you'll feel like you're riding a roller coaster. 1 Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 2014: Brooklyn and Chloë were first spotted together on an adorable skate date in Santa Monica, California. 2016: Chloë finally confirmed their romance during a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but four months later, the pair called it quits. 2017: After some time apart, Brooklyn and Chloë appeared to give things another shot in March, and Chloë all but confirmed the speculation when she posted a snap of her and Brooklyn together on Instagram in October. 1 / 35 2 Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 2016: After calling off her engagement to James Packer, Mariah appeared to move on with the backup dancer. 2017: She seemingly confirmed their relationship in February in an interview with the Associated Press, saying, "I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life . . . Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that." In April, the two called it quits, but a month later, they were back together. 2 / 35 3 Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 2012: Paul and Phoebe first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and started dating that Summer. 2017: After nearly four years of dating, the couple briefly broke up in early March. While it's still unclear what lead to their split, the duo appeared to have rekindled their romance when they were spotted holding hands in LA just days later. Their reconciliation didn't last long, though, because by October they broke up again. 3 / 35 4 Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Image Source: Getty / Prince Williams 2016: After meeting through Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Rob and Chyna sparked dating rumours in January with an intimate Instagram photo. In April, Rob proposed to Chyna, and a month later, the two announced Chyna's pregnancy with Instagram snaps featuring a pregnant emoji version of Chyna. The two then went on to star in their own E! reality TV show, Rob and Chyna, and welcomed their baby girl, Dream Kardashian, in November. Things then took a turn for the worse in December when Chyna's Instagram was "hacked," and the couple broke up. They reconciled days later. 2017: In February, Chyna and Rob called it quits again, but after a month apart, the two made up. Their reconciliation was short-lived as they broke up again in July and it looks like this time it was for good. Rob and Chyna are currently battling it out in court after Rob posted explicit photos of her on Instagram. 4 / 35 5 Marie Osmond and Steve Craig Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 1982: Marie wed the former basketball player in June. 1983: Marie gave birth to their first child, son Stephen, in April, though the couple divorced two years later. 1986: Marie tied the knot with record producer Brian Blosil less than a year after meeting, and the two welcomed eight children together, Brandon, Matthew, Michael, Jessica, Rachael, Brianna, and Abigail. 2007: After being separated for a few months, Marie and Brian split for good. 2011: Marie then rekindled her relationship with Stephen and the two got married for the second time nearly 30 years after their first marriage. 5 / 35 6 Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain 1987: The Belgian actor wed the former bodybuilder and welcomed their first child, son Kristopher. 1990: Gladys gave birth to their second child, daughter Bianca. 1992: The pair divorced after five years of marriage. 1994: Jean-Claude went on to marry actress Darcy LaPier, and they welcomed a son named Nicholas in 1995. The duo split two years later, and in 2012, the actor confessed to having an affair with Kylie Minogue while filming 1994's Street Fighter in Thailand. 1999: Jean-Claude and Gladys remarried and are currently still together, despite their fair share of ups and downs. 6 / 35 7 Eminem and Kim Mathers Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz / Bill Pugliano 1999: Eminem originally married Kim after dating in high school, but they divorced two years later. The couple were already parents to daughter Hailie, whom they welcomed in December 1995. 2006: The two later reconciled and tied the knot for the second time in a small ceremony in January 2006. Three months later, Eminem filed for divorce and agreed to joint custody of Hailie. 7 / 35 8 Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor Image Source: Getty / Tom Wargacki 1963: Elizabeth and Richard met on the set of Cleopatra. Despite being married to other people at the time, the two had a very public affair. 1964: The couple eventually got married in March. 1974: Their marriage ended 10 years later after Richard had an affair with one of his co-stars. 1975: After a passionate Summer encounter, the duo got remarried in October. 1976: Elizabeth and Richard divorced for the second time in July, and although the two never reconciled, Richard reportedly told his new wife, Sally Hay, "She still fascinates, you know." 8 / 35 9 Prince William and Kate Middleton Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2004: Will and Kate went public with their romance during a ski vacation. 2007: After hitting a bump in the road, the duo split in April. Their breakup was short-lived, as they reconciled three months later. 2011: Will and Kate were married in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. 2013: The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her first child, Prince George. 2015: The couple welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte. 2017: Will and Kate are currently expecting their third child. 9 / 35 10 Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 1976: Don and Melanie got married, and six months later, they got divorced. 1982: Melanie married actor Steven Bauer, and after five years of marriage, the two got divorced. 1989: Melanie and Don rekindled their relationship and welcomed their first child together, daughter Dakota Johnson, who joined Melanie's son with Steven, Alexander Bauer. 1996: Melanie and Don split for good. She went on to marry Antonio Banderas, while Don married a teacher named Kelley Phleger. 2015: Antonio and Melanie broke up after 18 years of marriage. 10 / 35 11 Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011 2011: Following relationship rumours, Justin and Selena made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. 2012: The couple broke up for the first time and reconciled shortly after. 2013: Justin and Selena broke up again due to a reported fight on New Year's. 2014: Still, the couple gave it another shot, and after being seen together on multiple occasions, the "Purpose" singer confirmed he was, in fact, dating Selena during his legal deposition in September, though a month later, Selena seemingly hinted at yet another breakup on Twitter. 2015: Justin was spotted serenading Selena with The Temptations' "My Girl" in LA, but despite their weekend rendezvous, the couple never officially got back together. 11 / 35 12 Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner 2007: After meeting on the set of Jumper, the two stars began dating. 2009: The duo secretly got engaged over the holidays. 2010: In August, they called off their engagement, and a rep for Rachel told People, "Yes, the engagement is off," but a few months later, the pair began dating again. 2014: Rachel gave birth to her first child, daughter Briar Rose, in November. 2017: After nine years together, Rachel and Hayden reportedly split in September. According to a source, the two have "been on the outs for a couple of months" and "they are completely, officially done." 12 / 35 13 Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano 2006: The two stars began dating after meeting on the set of You, Me and Dupree. 2007: Kate and Owen called it quits in June, though a source told People, "They're still friends." In August, Owen, who battled substance abuse and depression, tried to commit suicide. 2008: After reuniting at an Oscars bash, the couple reconciled in February, but broke up just three months later. 2009: Third time's a charm! The couple was back on again in February, but their relationship soon fizzled out. 13 / 35 14 Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon Image Source: Getty / Donald Bowers 2007: Pamela and Rick wed in Las Vegas in October but annulled their marriage just two months later. 2014: They got married again in January, but Pamela filed for divorce in July. A month later, Pamela asked a judge to dismiss her petition, and the couple gave it another shot. Throughout their time together, there was a series of restraining orders. 2015: Pamela filed for divorce for the third time in February, and it was finalized two months later. 14 / 35 15 Pink and Carey Hart Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta 2001: The singer began dating the BMX biker. 2005: After a few bumps in the road, Pink proposed to Carey by holding up a sign during one of his races that read, "Will You Marry Me?" 2006: The two tied the knot in Costa Rica in January. 2008: Pink and Carey broke up, and the singer took to her website to address the split, writing, "The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bullsh--, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be." 2009: The two reconciled, and Carey told People at the time, "We're rebuilding. Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward." 2011: Pink gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named Willow Sage Hart. 2016: The couple welcomed their second child, a beautiful boy named Jameson Moon Hart, in December. 15 / 35 16 Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood Image Source: Getty / Tom Wargacki 1956: Natalie went on her first studio-arranged date with Robert on her 18th birthday. 1957: The duo wed in December. 1961: The couple called it quits and divorced in April. 1969: Natalie married British producer Richard Gregson in May. 1970: The actress gave birth to her first child, daughter Natasha Gregson, in September. 1972: After filing for divorce from Richard, Natalie and Robert reconciled and remarried in July. 1974: Natalie welcomed her second child, Courtney Brooke Wagner, in March. 1981: Natalie was found dead near her yacht during a holiday party in November. Her death still remains a mystery. 16 / 35 17 Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 2013: The couple began dating. 2014: The two got engaged in June. 2015: The duo called off their engagement. 2016: In April, Courteney and Johnny were spotted sharing a kiss at the airport, and four months later, the actress opened up about her on-again, off-again romance with Johnny, saying, "We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up. There's something about . . . you know, he's from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It's more special. You coddle it." She also confirmed they were back together, adding, "It's just . . . everything's new. And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different." 17 / 35 18 Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 2007: Justin and Jessica began dating. 2011: The pair decided to call it quits. Sources claimed their split was amicable. A few months later, they were seen out together on several occasions. 2012: Justin and Jessica got engaged in January, and nine months later, they wed in Italy. 2013: The duo officially became parents when Jessica gave birth to their son, Silas, in April. 18 / 35 19 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola 2015: In November, news broke that Gigi and Zayn were dating after the two were spotted together leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 2016: After making their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in May, reports swirled that Gigi and Zayn had called it quits in June. Days later though, the model attended a beauty event in LA and gave the man in her life a shout-out, telling Elle magazine that she likes to "hang out with my boyfriend" during her nights in. The two then confirmed they were back on by holding hands in NYC later that month. 19 / 35 20 Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen 1999: The couple tied the knot in July. 2002: Patrick and Jillian welcomed their first child, daughter Talula Fyfe, in February. 2007: Jillian gave birth to twins Sullivan and Darby in February. 2015: Jillian filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in January, and the couple released the following statement: "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage. Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time." 2016: The pair officially called off their divorce in November, and a source told People, "For the past year, Patrick and Jillian have been working on getting to where they are right now. They are not dating anyone else, and only each other." 2017: The two celebrated Patrick's 50th birthday together in January, and in late July, they rang in their 18th anniversary. 20 / 35 21 Tyga and Kylie Jenner Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 2015: Following months of speculation, the couple finally went public with their romance during Kylie's 18th birthday trip to Mexico. Shortly after, rumours swirled that the two had split. 2016: Kylie and Tyga put their differences aside and continued on with their relationship, but in May, the two broke up again. The couple reconciled in June, and two months later, the rapper surprised the reality TV star with a black Mercedes-Maybach, which reportedly starts at upwards of $190,000, for her 19th birthday. 2017: Despite their efforts to make it work, Kylie and Tyga broke up for good in April. She has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott and they are reportedly expecting their first child together. 21 / 35 22 Chris Brown and Rihanna Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 2008: Chris and Rihanna admitted to being in a relationship following romance rumors. 2009: Their relationship came to a shocking halt when Chris physically assaulted her. 2012: The duo dated on and off for quite some time after and even released two tracks together, "Birthday Cake (Remix)" and "Nobody's Business." 2013: Rihanna and Chris eventually called it quits for good in February. 22 / 35 23 Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010 2004: Brian and Megan began dating after meeting on the set of the actress's show, Hope & Faith. 2006: The couple got engaged. 2009: The pair called off their engagement in February, though they rekindled the flame shortly after. 2010: Megan and Brian got engaged again in June. 2012: In September, they welcomed their first child together, Noah Shannon. 2014: Their second child, Bodhi Ransom, was born. 2015: Megan filed for divorce from Brian in August, citing irreconcilable differences. 2016: News broke that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star was pregnant with her third child with Brian and that the couple had put their divorce on hold. In August, Megan gave birth to a baby boy named Journey River, and from the looks of it, their relationship seems to be back on track. 23 / 35 24 Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile Image Source: Getty / Venturelli 2015: Rumors spread that Kristen was dating her assistant after photos surfaced of the pair packing on the PDA during a trip to Hawaii in January. Nine months later, the couple called it quits after reports claimed Alicia didn't want to be part of the star's "jet-setting life anymore." 2016: Following Kristen's breakup from French singer Soko, the two reconciled ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in May, and shortly after, Kristen admitted that she was "really in love" with Alicia. Sadly, their romance didn't last long, as Kristen went on to date Cara Delevingne's ex-girlfriend St. Vincent, and is now currently dating model Stella Maxwell. 24 / 35 25 Katy Perry and John Mayer Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 2012: Katy and John were photographed for the first time together in the Summer amid rumors that the two were dating. In August, they briefly called off their romance before reuniting a month later. 2013: The couple broke up for the second time in March, but sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen holding hands while leaving the Waldorf Astoria in NYC in June. 2014: Katy and John called it quits for the third time. 2015: The duo renewed their romance and attended pal Allison Williams's wedding in September, though People reported that the two were no longer a couple. It's still unclear when John and Katy split for good. 25 / 35 26 Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 2010: Kristin started dating Jay. 2011: In April, the NFL quarterback popped the question in Mexico, but three months later, the couple called off their engagement. Their split didn't last very long, as the wedding was back on in November. 2012: The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Camden Jack Cutler. 2013: In June, Kristin and Jay tied the knot in Nashville. 2014: Kristin gave birth to her second child, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, in May. 2015: The former The Hills star welcomed a baby girl named Saylor James Cutler in November. 26 / 35 27 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire 2009: The couple got together. 2013: Dwyane and Gabrielle took a break between January and April, during which he fathered a son with another woman. Their relationship was back on track in September, though, and three months later, the NBA star popped the question. 2014: Dwyane and Gabrielle tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in September and have shared a handful of sweet moments ever since. 27 / 35 28 Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 2012: The Maroon 5 frontman was caught kissing the Victoria's Secret model during a romantic vacation in Hawaii just two months after his split from model Anne Vyalitsyna. In October, the two made their first public appearance as a couple at the GQ Gentlemen's Ball in NYC. 2013: Adam broke things off with Behati and briefly hooked up with another Victoria's Secret Angel, Nina Agdal. In July, the couple reunited and Adam proposed shortly after. 2014: The duo exchanged "I dos" in a large wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico. 2016: The pair welcomed a baby girl named Dusty Rose Levine. 2017: The pair is currently expecting their second child. 28 / 35 29 Nick and Vanessa Lachey Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 2006: The duo began dating after meeting on the set of Nick's "What's Left of Me" music video. 2009: The couple briefly called it quits in June and reunited in October. Less than a month later, the two got engaged, and Nick took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, writing, "Hey all. If anyone's heard the rumours of my engagement, they are absolutely true! Vanessa and I couldn't be happier. Thanks for all the love." 2011: Vanessa and Nick tied the knot at a romantic island ceremony in July. 2012: In September, the former MTV host gave birth to son Camden John Lachey. 2015: The proud parents welcomed a baby girl named Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey in January. 2016: The couple had a third child, a son named Phoenix, in December. 29 / 35 30 Evan Peters and Emma Roberts Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 2012: Evan and Emma began dating. 2013: Emma was arrested for reportedly attacking Evan in Montreal. Her rep released the following statement to People: "It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it." 2014: Despite their rocky road, Evan popped the question over the holidays. 2015: The two broke up, only to get back together in August. 2016: Evan and Emma split again in May, but ended up reconciling for the third time in September following the actress's brief relationship with a man named Christopher Hines. Two months later, news broke that the pair reportedly got engaged again after Emma posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a ring on that finger. The couple has yet to officially announce their engagement. 31 Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 1993: Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot. 2010: They filed for divorce, but reconciled shortly after. 2013: Miley's mum filed for divorce again in June, citing "irreconcilable differences," but a month later, the two were back together. To this day, they're still going strong. 31 / 35 32 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 2009: Miley and Liam met while filming The Last Song. 2010: After going public with their romance in January, the pair broke up for the first time in August. A month later, their relationship was back on, though in November, the two broke up yet again. 2011: Miley and Liam got back together in April. 2012: In June, the pair got engaged. 2013: Their engagement was called off in September, and the next day, Liam was spotted making out with actress Eiza Gonzalez. 2016: Rumours of a reconciliation swirled as Miley began wearing a ring that looked an awful lot like the engagement ring Liam gave her, and in January, the two were officially engaged again. Miley and Liam are currently planning their wedding. 32 / 35 33 Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 2012: After costarring in Game of Thrones, the two briefly dated, but eventually called it quits. 2014: The duo rekindled their romance and were seen together on various occasions. 2016: The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London in April, and since then, the two have not been shy about flaunting their love. 2017: Kit and Rose got engaged in September. 33 / 35 34 Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama Image Source: Getty / Greg Doherty /Rochelle Brodin 2012: The stars dated following Minka's breakup with then-boyfriend Derek Jeter. 2016: While it's unclear what went wrong, Wilmer went on to date Demi Lovato for six years, and they eventually broke up in June. Three months later, Wilmer and Minka rekindled their romance and jetted off to Mexico ahead of the Labor Day weekend, though they called it quits shortly after. Minka is reportedly now romancing her The Butler co-star, Jesse Williams. 34 / 35 35 Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen 2015: Bella and The Weeknd were spotted out on a date in NYC in September following reports that the two had been dating for four months. Three months later, reports surfaced that the two had broken up, though they were seen out on a fun yacht date days later. 2016: Bella and The Weeknd split after a year and a half of dating in November. According to a source close to the couple, "Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends." A few weeks later, E! News reported that the duo bumped into each other while having dinner in Paris. The Weeknd has since moved on with Selena Gomez. 35 / 35