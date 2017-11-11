Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Sometimes giving it a second chance is worth a shot, and other times, the third time may not be the charm. While some celebrity couples, such as Kate Middleton and Prince William, have proven that a break is necessary to strengthen a relationship, others, like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, probably should have made a clean break the first time around. From Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Pink and Carey Hart, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who've been on and off again so much you'll feel like you're riding a roller coaster.



Hollywood Couples Who Have Been Together the Longest Related