12 Celebrities Who've Given Dating Apps a Real Chance

Unlike many celebrities on this list, the Snatched actress hasn't used Tinder. Instead, she used Raya — aka "Tinder for famous people" — to met her ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch. "In my main profile picture, I was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with no makeup. It was a selfie and I made a gross face, looking as though I were dying, because I was hiking, so I was," Schumer wrote in her book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo.
"I also put up a picture of Sophia from The Golden Girls, Claire Danes making her cry face on Homeland, and one more normal photo where I was smiling and wearing a sweatshirt," she explained. "Vanessa [Bayer] and I posted our profiles at the same time and scream-giggled like little girls."