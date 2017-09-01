 Skip Nav
The Royals
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Celebrities are using their star power for good in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Over the past week, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Sandra Bullock has been giving back to the Texas community of Houston by sending their thoughts, prayers, and charitable donations to help relief efforts. Jamie Foxx is even set to host a star-studded telethon on Sept. 12 to raise more money for everyone that has been affected by the tropical storm. See how some of Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping up in a major way to create change below.

1 Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the singer said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. While she didn't disclose how much she would be donating, her BeyGood Foundation has teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation to help with relief efforts.

2 Drake

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3 Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, and DNCE
4 Kevin Hart

I'm calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge....Lets go @therock @beyonce @chrisrock Jay Z Dave Chappelle @jerryseinfeild @iamsteveharveytv @justintimberlake #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston .....I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston....

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

5 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
6 Dwayne Johnson

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

7 Solange

I will be doing a special "Orions Rise" show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night !

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

8 DJ Khaled

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city HOUSTON TEXAS 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

9 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

The actress donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts. "There are no politics in eight feet of water, there are human beings in eight feet of water," Sandra said in a statement. "I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another."

10 Nicki Minaj

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

11 Ellen DeGeneres
12 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above... God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

13 The Supernatural Cast

Thank you... https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

14 The Kardashian-Jenner Family
15 Miranda Lambert

My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

16 Jamie Foxx

GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance.... #texasboy

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

17 Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano

The actor has pledged $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher said. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that's what this gift represents."

Hurricane HarveyLeonardo DiCaprioCelebrity PhilanthropyMiley Cyrus
