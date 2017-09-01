01/9/17 01/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Hurricane Harvey Celebrities Who Have Donated to Hurricane Harvey Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims 1 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Celebrities are using their star power for good in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Over the past week, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Sandra Bullock has been giving back to the Texas community of Houston by sending their thoughts, prayers, and charitable donations to help relief efforts. Jamie Foxx is even set to host a star-studded telethon on Sept. 12 to raise more money for everyone that has been affected by the tropical storm. See how some of Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping up in a major way to create change below. 1 Beyoncé

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," the singer said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. While she didn't disclose how much she would be donating, her BeyGood Foundation has teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation to help with relief efforts. 1 / 17 2 Drake www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:49am PDT 2 / 17 3 Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, and DNCE I'm kicking this off with a $50k donation at https://t.co/OsmNwPuFBK. Please help if you can. Promise you every dollar and prayer helps!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 30, 2017 3 / 17 4 Kevin Hart I'm calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge....Lets go @therock @beyonce @chrisrock Jay Z Dave Chappelle @jerryseinfeild @iamsteveharveytv @justintimberlake #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston .....I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston.... A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT 4 / 17 5 Miley Cyrus 5 / 17 6 Dwayne Johnson Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT 6 / 17 7 Solange I will be doing a special "Orions Rise" show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I will be doing a special "Orions Rise" show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT 7 / 17 8 DJ Khaled HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city HOUSTON TEXAS 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT 8 / 17 9 Sandra Bullock

The actress donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts. "There are no politics in eight feet of water, there are human beings in eight feet of water," Sandra said in a statement. "I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another." 9 / 17 10 Nicki Minaj I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT 10 / 17 11 Ellen DeGeneres Texas, I love you. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/z1ly4bFG7l— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 28, 2017 11 / 17 12 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above... God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT 12 / 17 13 The Supernatural Cast Thank you... https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT 13 / 17 14 The Kardashian-Jenner Family Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017 14 / 17 15 Miranda Lambert My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT 15 / 17 16 Jamie Foxx GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance.... #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT 16 / 17 17 Leonardo DiCaprio What’s Your Reaction? The actor has pledged $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher said. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that's what this gift represents." 17 / 17