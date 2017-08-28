28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Celebrity Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs 2017 The Best, Most Hilarious Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs 28 August, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Let's be real: One of the best things about watching the MTV VMAs is seeing how the celebrities in the crowd react throughout the show. As stars took the stage to perform and accept awards, those in the audience showed how they really felt and provided us with some of our new favourite reaction GIFs. (Special shoutout to Jack Antonoff and his banana.) Check out some of the best, most hilarious audience reactions from the VMAs, then see the full list of VMAs winners! Ed Sheeran Giving the World's Blankest Stare What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 1 / 5 Ellen DeGeneres Being So Wonderfully Ellen DeGeneres What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 2 / 5 Pete Davidson Sipping His Drink Like, "K" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 3 / 5 Jack Antonoff and His Banana Just Kicking It What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 4 / 5 And Cardi B. Blessing Us All With This Face What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 5 / 5 Join the conversation Award SeasonMTV VMAsEd SheeranEllen DegneresPete DavidsonJack AntonoffCardi B