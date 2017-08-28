 Skip Nav
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

Celebrity Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs 2017

The Best, Most Hilarious Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs

Jack Antonoff and His Banana Just Kicking It

Let's be real: One of the best things about watching the MTV VMAs is seeing how the celebrities in the crowd react throughout the show. As stars took the stage to perform and accept awards, those in the audience showed how they really felt and provided us with some of our new favourite reaction GIFs. (Special shoutout to Jack Antonoff and his banana.) Check out some of the best, most hilarious audience reactions from the VMAs, then see the full list of VMAs winners!

Ed Sheeran Giving the World's Blankest Stare
Ellen DeGeneres Being So Wonderfully Ellen DeGeneres
Pete Davidson Sipping His Drink Like, "K"
Jack Antonoff and His Banana Just Kicking It
And Cardi B. Blessing Us All With This Face
