Celebs Are Sharing Their Most Gloriously Awkward TBTs For Puerto Rico Relief, and OMG

Ever since Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico earlier this month, many celebrities have been stepping up to the plate to help those in need. The latest stars to dig into their pockets on behalf of the victims are Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll, and their donations are coming with a humorous twist.

When Nick appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, the two kicked off the #PuberMe campaign, asking celebrities to share the most awkward pictures from their pubescent years, all in the name of good old-fashioned charity. In return for exposing their embarrassing snaps, Stephen will donate money to Puerto Rico hurricane relief through his charity, the AmeriCone Dream Fund, and Nick will match each donation. So far, many celebs — from Sarah Silverman to Jimmy Kimmel — have happily posted their acne-ridden, brace-face pictures, and they're beyond entertaining.