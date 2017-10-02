02/10/17 02/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Puerto Rico Celebrity Awkward Photos For Puerto Rico Relief Celebs Are Sharing Their Most Gloriously Awkward TBTs For Puerto Rico Relief, and OMG 2 October, 2017 by Victoria Messina 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow this uncomfortable little lady goes out to @nickkroll for #puertoricorelief #puberme A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:55am PDT Ever since Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico earlier this month, many celebrities have been stepping up to the plate to help those in need. The latest stars to dig into their pockets on behalf of the victims are Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll, and their donations are coming with a humorous twist. When Nick appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, the two kicked off the #PuberMe campaign, asking celebrities to share the most awkward pictures from their pubescent years, all in the name of good old-fashioned charity. In return for exposing their embarrassing snaps, Stephen will donate money to Puerto Rico hurricane relief through his charity, the AmeriCone Dream Fund, and Nick will match each donation. So far, many celebs — from Sarah Silverman to Jimmy Kimmel — have happily posted their acne-ridden, brace-face pictures, and they're beyond entertaining. Stephen Colbert Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017 1 / 30 Nick Kroll #tbt Last Night on @colbertlateshow Stephen Colbert and I agreed to pledge money to #puertoricorelief for every celeb who posts a pic from their most awkward years w/ hashtag #puberme. Here is one of mine. I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough? A post shared by Nick Kroll (@nickkroll) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:02am PDT 2 / 30 Aidy Bryant this uncomfortable little lady goes out to @nickkroll for #puertoricorelief #puberme A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:55am PDT 3 / 30 John Oliver Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option... pic.twitter.com/0QhZYD4REU— John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) September 29, 2017 4 / 30 Sarah Silverman Yo ma mensches @nickkroll & @StephenAtHome here's some sweet awkward #Puberme for #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/y4JrPr7ekf— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017 5 / 30 John Mulaney Here ya go @nickkroll. Age 14. Homecoming Dance. Why did the photographer allow this? #puberme #puertoricorelief #bigmouth A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:26am PDT 6 / 30 Gina Rodriguez Awkward phase @nickkroll come on meow who doesn't love braces?! Super fly 😎 #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/olULe4VS4T— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 28, 2017 7 / 30 Amy Sedaris Here ya go @nickkroll & @colbertlateshow my acne-free 8th grade picture. #puberme #puertoricorelief #bigmouth #athomewithamysedaris A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:27am PDT 8 / 30 Jimmy Kimmel Hey @NickKroll & @StephenAtHome here’s a photo of me from earlier today #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/TELUdYH43d— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 28, 2017 9 / 30 Ben Platt Bringing back this iconic look for you @nickkroll. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/vSZ78VT7mM— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) September 28, 2017 10 / 30 Angela Kinsey Perm, Members Only jacket, jeans in socks... #puberme #puertoricorelief @nickkroll @colbertlateshow ❤️ A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:00am PDT 11 / 30 Stephen Colletti The ladies dig prepubescent, @StephenAtHome @nickkroll. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief You’re up, @robertbuckley @ThisIsLafferty @HilarieBurton pic.twitter.com/FpyL1RO0Lg— Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) September 28, 2017 12 / 30 Ryan Seacrest Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under “awkward phase” #puberme #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/29xGMMygpz— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017 13 / 30 Kumail Nanjiani I my defense, I knew looked horrible. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/7wo2m9PIhE— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 28, 2017 14 / 30 Andrew Rannells Nick, only because you asked so nicely. This is lil' Andy Rannells in sixth grade. #puberme @nickkroll #puertoricorelief #bigmouth A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT 15 / 30 Topher Grace #tbt #1992 #PuberMe #damniownedthislook A post shared by Topher Grace (@tophergrace) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:33am PDT 16 / 30 Emmy Rossum #puberMe and my car purse at 13 #PuertoRicoRelief @StephenAtHome @nickkroll pic.twitter.com/pkjyAUoByt— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 29, 2017 17 / 30 Judd Apatow Okay @nickkroll @StephenAtHome @jimmykimmel here you go! Rocking the Fred Perry hard! #puberme @puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/4rDpC2zoSL— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2017 18 / 30 The Backstreet Boys Remember home video? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:11am PDT 19 / 30 Conan O'Brien Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT 20 / 30 Chelsea Handler My awkward phase came in my early 40s. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT 21 / 30 Lena Headey Trotting stylishly into the 80's ... WTF .. @nickkroll @stephenathome #puberme #puertoricorelief A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:23am PDT 22 / 30 Reese Witherspoon Here you go @nickkroll ... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/Ca4iby5H62— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) September 30, 2017 23 / 30 Andy Cohen Hey @nickkroll @stephenathome - wanna fight?? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief #1983 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:02am PDT 24 / 30 Kathy Griffin And you wonder why I didn't lose my virginity until I was 20...#PuberMe pic.twitter.com/h60fzur2Kn— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 29, 2017 25 / 30 Matt Bomer Hello @nickkroll @StephenAtHome this may be 14 but I hope it still counts. #PuertoRicoRelief #PuberMe pic.twitter.com/4oMDLLHRik— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) September 29, 2017 26 / 30 Lin-Manuel Miranda Um, @StephenAtHome @nickkroll?*Dumps jar full of #PuberMe on the counter*How much does this get me for #PuertoRicoRelief?Thanks! pic.twitter.com/mym13gDBvk— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 29, 2017 27 / 30 Alison Brie Hey @nickkroll & @colbertlateshow - post a pic from my most awkward years and you'll donate to #puertoricorelief you say?? Hey @nickkroll & @colbertlateshow - post a pic from my most awkward years and you'll donate to #puertoricorelief you say?? Challenge accepted! #puberme #headgear #tbt #YOUREWELCOME A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:04am PDT 28 / 30 James Corden Hello ladies.... and @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, I'm James from High Wycombe, England. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/usuL9lH9GJ— James Corden (@JKCorden) September 28, 2017 29 / 30 Mike Bloomberg @NickKroll and @StephenAtHome asked me to post a photo from an awkward age to support #PuertoRicoRelief. Here's one I took last year. #PuberMe A post shared by Mike Bloomberg (@mikebloomberg) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:05am PDT 30 / 30