Celebs Are Sharing Their Most Gloriously Awkward TBTs For Puerto Rico Relief, and OMG

The Royals
Ever since Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico earlier this month, many celebrities have been stepping up to the plate to help those in need. The latest stars to dig into their pockets on behalf of the victims are Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll, and their donations are coming with a humorous twist.

When Nick appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, the two kicked off the #PuberMe campaign, asking celebrities to share the most awkward pictures from their pubescent years, all in the name of good old-fashioned charity. In return for exposing their embarrassing snaps, Stephen will donate money to Puerto Rico hurricane relief through his charity, the AmeriCone Dream Fund, and Nick will match each donation. So far, many celebs — from Sarah Silverman to Jimmy Kimmel — have happily posted their acne-ridden, brace-face pictures, and they're beyond entertaining.

Stephen Colbert
1 / 30
Nick Kroll

#tbt Last Night on @colbertlateshow Stephen Colbert and I agreed to pledge money to #puertoricorelief for every celeb who posts a pic from their most awkward years w/ hashtag #puberme. Here is one of mine. I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?

A post shared by Nick Kroll (@nickkroll) on

2 / 30
Aidy Bryant

this uncomfortable little lady goes out to @nickkroll for #puertoricorelief #puberme

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on

3 / 30
John Oliver
4 / 30
Sarah Silverman
5 / 30
John Mulaney

‪Here ya go @nickkroll. Age 14. Homecoming Dance. Why did the photographer allow this? #puberme #puertoricorelief #bigmouth‬

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on

6 / 30
Gina Rodriguez
7 / 30
Amy Sedaris

Here ya go @nickkroll & @colbertlateshow my acne-free 8th grade picture. #puberme #puertoricorelief #bigmouth #athomewithamysedaris

A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on

8 / 30
Jimmy Kimmel
9 / 30
Ben Platt
10 / 30
Angela Kinsey

Perm, Members Only jacket, jeans in socks... #puberme #puertoricorelief @nickkroll @colbertlateshow ❤️

A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on

11 / 30
Stephen Colletti
12 / 30
Ryan Seacrest
13 / 30
Kumail Nanjiani
14 / 30
Andrew Rannells

Nick, only because you asked so nicely. This is lil' Andy Rannells in sixth grade. #puberme @nickkroll #puertoricorelief #bigmouth

A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on

15 / 30
Topher Grace

#tbt #1992 #PuberMe #damniownedthislook

A post shared by Topher Grace (@tophergrace) on

16 / 30
Emmy Rossum
17 / 30
Judd Apatow
18 / 30
The Backstreet Boys

Remember home video? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

19 / 30
Conan O'Brien

‪Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced‬ ‪David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief ‬

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

20 / 30
Chelsea Handler

My awkward phase came in my early 40s. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

21 / 30
Lena Headey

Trotting stylishly into the 80's ... WTF .. @nickkroll @stephenathome #puberme #puertoricorelief

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

22 / 30
Reese Witherspoon
23 / 30
Andy Cohen

Hey @nickkroll @stephenathome - wanna fight?? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief #1983

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

24 / 30
Kathy Griffin
25 / 30
Matt Bomer
26 / 30
Lin-Manuel Miranda
27 / 30
Alison Brie

Hey @nickkroll & @colbertlateshow - post a pic from my most awkward years and you'll donate to #puertoricorelief you say?? Challenge accepted! #puberme #headgear #tbt #YOUREWELCOME

A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on

28 / 30
James Corden
29 / 30
Mike Bloomberg

@NickKroll and @StephenAtHome asked me to post a photo from an awkward age to support #PuertoRicoRelief. Here’s one I took last year. #PuberMe

A post shared by Mike Bloomberg (@mikebloomberg) on

30 / 30
Puerto RicoThe Late Show With Stephen ColbertCelebrity InstagramsNick KrollStephen ColbertCelebrity Philanthropy
Latest Celebrity
