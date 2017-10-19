19/10/17 19/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Best of 2017 Celebrity Breakups 2017 36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year 19 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty We're nearing the end of the year and there has been some seriously sad celebrity breakups. We haven't reached 2016 levels yet, but here's hoping we won't have to mourn the end of many more high-profile pairs. Scroll through to see the couples who have already called it quits this year. 1 Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur After more than 20 years of marriage, Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Sara Kapfer, in January. The filing came almost three years after Sara filed for legal separation in April 2014. The two were high school sweethearts and dated for seven years before tying the knot in March 1994. Together they have three children, sons Spencer and Mason and daughter Piper. 1 / 36 2 Lea DeLaria and Chelsea Fairless Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord The Orange Is the New Black star ended her engagement with long-time love Chelsea Fairless in January and announced the sad news with a lighthearted photo. 2 / 36 3 Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan In January, Nicki confirmed her split from the rapper, telling fans via Twitter, "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year." The couple dated for nearly a year. 3 / 36 4 Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire Jane Fonda and music mogul Richard Perry ended their eight-year relationship in January. Richard confirmed the news to Page Six, saying, "That's true. We are still very close." 4 / 36 5 Jemima Kirke and Michael Mosberg Image Source: Getty / Mireya Acierto The Girls actress and her husband of seven years technically split in the Summer of 2016, but it wasn't until January that news of their divorce was confirmed. A source revealed that Michael was seen on the exclusive dating app Raya — used by celebrities like John Mayer and Chelsea Handler — as early as July. Michael and Jemima tied the knot in 2009 and share two children, Rafaella, 6, and Memphis, 4. 5 / 36 6 Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain Scarlett and her French journalist husband announced their split in January, but had reportedly been broken up since the Winter. The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in September 2014, just a month after their daughter Rose was born. 6 / 36 7 Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea In October, news broke that Rob and Twigs reportedly ended their engagement. According to a source, "They broke up several months ago." The couple has yet to confirm their split, but breakup rumours first began circulating in July, when Rob told Howard Stern he and Twigs were "kind of" engaged. The singer later added to the reports when she was spotted getting cosy with a male model in Spain a month later. 7 / 36 8 Tyra Banks and Erik Asla Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner The couple of five years broke up in September. Though it's not clear what led to their split, a source tells Us Weekly it was "drama-free" and they are still friends. The two are parents to a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2016. 8 / 36 9 Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein In August, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their plans to separate after six years of marriage, saying, "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," adding, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." They have one child together, son Jack. 9 / 36 10 Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner Rachel and Hayden reportedly called it quits after nine years together in September. It's still unclear why they broke up, but according to Us Weekly, the two have "been on the outs for a couple of months" and Rachel is "full-time back in LA," while Hayden is in Toronto. Rachel and Hayden are parents to a daughter named Briar Rose, who they welcomed in November 2014. 10 / 36 11 Janet Jackson and Wissam al Mana Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto Janet and Wissam split in April after five years of marriage and just three months after welcoming their first child, son Eissa. 11 / 36 12 Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake Image Source: Getty / Paul Redmond The Grey's Anatomy actor split from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, after nearly five years of marriage in April. TMZ reported the breakup is "amicable," though it wasn't clear which of them initiated the process. The two first began dating in 2008, and the couple married in September 2012. They share two children, son Maceo and daughter Sadie, and Aryn is also a cofounder of Jesse's Ebroji app. 12 / 36 13 Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Image Source: Getty / Charles Norfleet The pair confirmed their split in a statement to People in September. "With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," Gina revealed. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected. Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side." Laurence and and Gina share one daughter together, 10-year-old Delilah Fishburne. 13 / 36 14 Mel B and Stephen Belafonte Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris The former Spice Girl filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years in March. 14 / 36 15 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur At the end of February, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called it quits. Their reps released a statement, saying, "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." Katy and Orlando began dating in January 2016 and were last spotted together at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, just a few days before their breakup. 15 / 36 16 Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer Amy and Ben split in May. The actress's rep released a statement to People, saying, "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends." The reason for their breakup is still unclear. 16 / 36 17 David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman Image Source: Getty / Dan MacMedan David and his wife, artist Zoe Buckman, announced their separation in April. They tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to daughter Cleo. 17 / 36 18 Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Image Sources: Getty / Chris Jackson and Getty / Emma McIntyre The Gifted costars broke up in February after almost a year of dating. 18 / 36 19 Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Image Source: Getty / FilmMagic Mariah split from her backup dancer in April after five months of dating. Though after a few PDA-filled date nights, the two seem to have restarted their relationship. 19 / 36 20 Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire The actress and NFL star called it quits in April after dating for three years. 20 / 36 21 Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs Image Source: Getty / James Devaney After five months of dating, Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, financier Richard Sachs, called it quits in April. 21 / 36 22 Demi Lovato and Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill After dating off and on since early January, Demi and the MMA fighter called it quits in May. According to People, it wasn't a dramatic split and the relationship simply ran its course. 22 / 36 23 Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris The Fuller House star ended her engagement to Justin after three years of dating. 23 / 36 24 La La and Carmelo Anthony Image Source: Getty / James Devaney In April, it was announced that the former MTV VJ and NY Knicks star had separated after seven years of marriage. 24 / 36 25 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Image Source: Getty / David Livingston After just a few months of dating, the Younger star called it quits with the singer in April. According to E! News, things fizzled out due to their busy schedules. The pair was most recently spotted showing PDA during a getaway to Costa Rica in February. 25 / 36 26 Elle Macpherson and Jeffrey Soffer Image Source: Getty / John Parra After nearly four years of marriage, a source close to the couple confirms they have split. The Australian supermodel dated the billionaire for two years before splitting in March 2012. They eventually rekindled their romance later that year and became engaged in March 2013. 26 / 36 27 Claire Holt and Matthew Kaplan Image Source: Getty The day before their one-year wedding anniversary, Claire Holt and husband Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by People on May 4, Matthew filed for divorce on April 27 from the Originals actress, citing irreconcilable differences. 27 / 36 28 Adriana Lima and Julian Edelman Image Sources: Getty / Jamie McCarthy and Getty / Steve Granitz After privately dating since last Summer, the supermodel and New England Patriot broke up shortly before the Oscars in February due to conflicting schedules. 28 / 36 29 Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur After nearly four years of dating, the Vampire Diaries and Originals stars broke up in March. "They are still good friends," a source told E! News. "The relationship just ran its course." Since their split, the two have been spotted holding hands on numerous occasions, leading many fans to think they've reconciled. 29 / 36 30 Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart The duo reportedly broke up in January after they "started growing apart," Us Weekly reported. According to sources, Jaden and Sarah "had been on the rocks for a while and stopped having shared interests." The two first began dating in 2015 and weren't shy about showing their love for each other. 30 / 36 31 Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack Image Source: Getty / Noam Galai The Hunger Games star Leven Rambin split from her husband of less than two years, Suicide Squad actor Jim Parrack, in March. The couple originally tied the knot in a romantic October ceremony in 2015 in Buda, Texas, but they've since gone on to delete recent Instagram photos of each other. 31 / 36 32 Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert Image Source: Getty / Chelsea Lauren After 16 months of marriage, Paramore's Hayley Williams and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert have announced their split on their Instagram pages. 32 / 36 33 Natalie Maines and Adrian Pasdar Image Source: Getty / Sylvain Gaboury The Dixie Chicks singer filed for divorce from the actor in late June. The breakup is "a private family matter," the country singer's rep told E! News. According to TMZ, who was first to report the split, the Grammy-winning musician cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce petition. Natalie and Adrian wed in June 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after hitting it off at fellow Dixie Chick Emily Strayer's 1999 nuptials to Charlie Robison. 33 / 36 34 Austin Nichols and Chloe Bennet Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill The pair called it quits after nearly four years of dating in June. "They have tremendous love and respect for each other but after almost four years together, they just drifted apart," a source close to the couple told Just Jared. "Chloe and Austin decided to part ways about a month ago. There are no hard feelings." Austin and Chloe first met on the set of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2013, and the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC back in April. 34 / 36 35 Amber Heard and Elon Musk A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT Image Source: Getty The couple, who were first linked last July, have called it quits. "The timing wasn't good for them," a source tells Us Weekly. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting." 35 / 36 36 Fergie and Josh Duhamel Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix In September, the couple announced that they had separated after eight years of marriage. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement. Fergie and Josh tied the knot in January 2009 and share a son, Axl, who was born in August 2013. 36 / 36 Join the conversation Best Of 2017Celebrity BreakupsCuba Gooding Jr.Chelsea FairlessNicki MinajRichard PerryMichael Mosberg