36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

The pair confirmed their split in a statement to People in September. "With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," Gina revealed. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected. Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side." Laurence and and Gina share one daughter together, 10-year-old Delilah Fishburne.