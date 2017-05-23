These Iconic '90s Couples Will Have You Whispering, "Winona Forever"

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley first met when she was seven years old — her dad, Elvis Presley, took her along to The Jackson Five's Las Vegas concerts. They met again as adults in 1992 and bonded over their shared childhood experiences (or lack thereof) and things soon turned romantic. Lisa Marie stayed by Michael's side during his 1993 child sexual abuse accusations and as he embarked on his Dangerous World Tour, Michael proposed at Neverland Ranch. Lisa — who was married to and shared two children with actor Danny Keough at the time — divorced her husband just 20 days before she and Michael tied the knot in a last-minute ceremony while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in 1994.

News outlets had a field day with the union, and that August, Lisa issued a statement confirming the news: "My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson," she said. "I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife." A few weeks later, they proved that point by making out on stage at the MTV VMAs, and literally nothing was the same. Their divorce was finalized nearly two years to the day after that public kiss, though Lisa Marie told Oprah in 2010 that they spent the next four years after their split "getting back together and breaking up." It's been two decades — and Michael is now gone — but this relationship still has us shook.