Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!

2007 — Katherine Heigl
Image Source: Getty

This year's Emmy Awards are right around the corner, and we're gearing up for the biggest night in TV with a look back at the show's best moments from the past. The Emmys celebrate our small-screen favorites, and we can't wait to see who wins big this time around. Will it be The Handmaid's Tale? Black-ish? Veep? See a full list of this year's nominees, and keep scrolling for a trip down Emmys memory lane!

2013 — Matt Damon and Michael Douglas
2013 — Matt Damon and Michael Douglas
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
1 / 51
2003 — Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
2003 — Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
Image Source: Getty / Lee Celano
2 / 51
2016 — Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown
2016 — Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
3 / 51
2015 — Amy Schumer
2015 — Amy Schumer
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
4 / 51
2013 — Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet
2013 — Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
5 / 51
2012 — Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
2012 — Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
6 / 51
2011 — Gwyneth Paltrow
2011 — Gwyneth Paltrow
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
7 / 51
2005 — Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira
2005 — Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira
Image Source: Getty / Vince Bucci
8 / 51
2015 — Uzo Aduba
2015 — Uzo Aduba
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
9 / 51
2000 — Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
2000 — Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
10 / 51
1995 — Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth
1995 — Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
11 / 51
2011 —Tina Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, and Edie Falco
2011 —Tina Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, and Edie Falco
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
12 / 51
2002 — Oprah Winfrey
2002 — Oprah Winfrey
Image Source: Getty / Robert Mora
13 / 51
2002 — Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley
2002 — Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley
Image Source: Getty / Terry McGinnis
14 / 51
2007 — Katherine Heigl
2007 — Katherine Heigl
Image Source: Getty / Dan MacMedan
15 / 51
2005 — Charlize Theron
2005 — Charlize Theron
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
16 / 51
2005 — Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton
2005 — Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
17 / 51
2009 — Justin Timberlake
2009 — Justin Timberlake
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
18 / 51
2011 — John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
2011 — John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
Image Source: Getty / Donato Sardella
19 / 51
2013 — Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn
2013 — Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn
Image Source: Getty / Mark Davis
20 / 51
2009 — Blake Lively and Leighton Meester
2009 — Blake Lively and Leighton Meester
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
21 / 51
2000 — Keri Russell, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis
2000 — Keri Russell, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis
Image Source: Getty / Scott Nelson
22 / 51
2006 — Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan
2006 — Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan
Image Source: Getty / L. Cohen
23 / 51
2015 — Viola Davis
2015 — Viola Davis
Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian
24 / 51
2005 — Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
2005 — Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
25 / 51
2005 — Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo
2005 — Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo
Image Source: Getty / Mathew Imaging
26 / 51
2002 — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
2002 — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
27 / 51
2000 — Halle Berry
2000 — Halle Berry
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
28 / 51
2000 — Debra Messing and Megan Mullally
2000 — Debra Messing and Megan Mullally
Image Source: Getty / Scott Nelson
29 / 51
2012 — Tina Fey and Jon Hamm
2012 — Tina Fey and Jon Hamm
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
30 / 51
2004 — Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
2004 — Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
31 / 51
2003 — Dakota Fanning
2003 — Dakota Fanning
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
32 / 51
2000 — Sean Hayes
2000 — Sean Hayes
Image Source: Getty / Scott Nelson
33 / 51
2011 — Nina Dobrev
2011 — Nina Dobrev
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
34 / 51
2013 — the Cast of Breaking Bad
2013 — the Cast of Breaking Bad
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
35 / 51
1998 — Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek
1998 — Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek
Image Source: Getty / Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE
36 / 51
2013 — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
2013 — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
37 / 51
2015 — the Game of Thrones Cast
2015 — the Game of Thrones Cast
Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian
38 / 51
2010 — Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
2010 — Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
39 / 51
2007 — Christina Aguilera
2007 — Christina Aguilera
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson Archive
40 / 51
2013 — Jimmy Fallon
2013 — Jimmy Fallon
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
41 / 51
2005 — Hugh Jackman
2005 — Hugh Jackman
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
42 / 51
1993 — Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jason Alexander
1993 — Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jason Alexander
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
43 / 51
2002 — Jennifer Aniston
2002 — Jennifer Aniston
Image Source: Getty / Michael Caulfield
44 / 51
2001 — Ellen DeGeneres
2001 — Ellen DeGeneres
Image Source: Getty / Michael Caulfield Archive
45 / 51
2007 — Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Steve Carell
2007 — Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Steve Carell
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
46 / 51
2016 — Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy
2016 — Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy
Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
47 / 51
2011 — Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen
2011 — Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen
Image Source: Getty / Dan MacMedan
48 / 51
2013 — Will Ferrell and His Kids
2013 — Will Ferrell and His Kids
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
49 / 51
2013 — Jane Lynch
2013 — Jane Lynch
Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen
50 / 51
2004 — Sarah Jessica Parker
2004 — Sarah Jessica Parker
Image Source: Getty / Vince Bucci
51 / 51
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds