Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!

This year's Emmy Awards are right around the corner, and we're gearing up for the biggest night in TV with a look back at the show's best moments from the past. The Emmys celebrate our small-screen favorites, and we can't wait to see who wins big this time around. Will it be The Handmaid's Tale? Black-ish? Veep? See a full list of this year's nominees, and keep scrolling for a trip down Emmys memory lane!