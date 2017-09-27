Alec Baldwin Gets Trolled by Donald Trump in the Latest Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets

Celebrity Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 2017
Jimmy Kimmel's latest round of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" is sure to make you LOL. During Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, some of this year's biggest stars had a good chuckle as they read some of the harshest tweets about themselves on the internet. Jake Gyllenhaal was called "a starry-eyed pug," while Jim Parsons was compared to "a creepy ventriloquist dummy brought to life." Plus, Alec Baldwin gave his reading a hilarious twist by actually reading one of Donald Trump's tweets about him. See the full video above.