 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges
Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones Fans, Rejoice! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games

Celebrity Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 2017

Alec Baldwin Gets Trolled by Donald Trump in the Latest Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel's latest round of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" is sure to make you LOL. During Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, some of this year's biggest stars had a good chuckle as they read some of the harshest tweets about themselves on the internet. Jake Gyllenhaal was called "a starry-eyed pug," while Jim Parsons was compared to "a creepy ventriloquist dummy brought to life." Plus, Alec Baldwin gave his reading a hilarious twist by actually reading one of Donald Trump's tweets about him. See the full video above.

Join the conversation
HumorLate Night HighlightsJennifer LawrenceJimmy Kimmel LiveEmma WatsonJake GyllenhaalAlec Baldwin
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds