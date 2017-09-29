29/9/17 29/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrity Reactions to Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cancer Diagnosis Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis 29 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta Julia Louis-Dreyfus bravely revealed her breast cancer diagnosis via Instagram on Thursday, and celebrities also took to social media to share messages of sympathy, hope, and love for the Veep star in the wake the news. Keep reading to see the stars — and one fellow vice president — who have offered their messages of support. Rosie O'Donnell sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/7xamUu0MDI #BEwell— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 28, 2017 1 / 14 Anna Kendrick Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. https://t.co/YEUNEV5AEo— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 28, 2017 2 / 14 Debra Messing J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017 3 / 14 Judd Apatow Sending you love and strength but it appears you beat us to it and are sending the world love and strength. https://t.co/tctqlziwhS— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2017 4 / 14 Joe Biden We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017 5 / 14 Tony Hale We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017 6 / 14 Sarah Silverman ❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017 7 / 14 Michael McKean Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017 8 / 14 Bobby Moynihan Love you @OfficialJLD Thinking of you and all the brave women today. ❤️ https://t.co/jsv1xwq9VF— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) September 28, 2017 9 / 14 Rita Wilson Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017 10 / 14 Josh Gad I am heartbroken today to hear about @OfficialJLD but I know that if anyone is strong enough to fight this & beat it, it’s her. We love you.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017 11 / 14 Rachel Zoe Thinking of @OfficialJLD..prayers and best wishes XoRZ https://t.co/a4LzTG7eRb— Rachel Zoe (@RachelZoe) September 28, 2017 12 / 14 Ellen DeGeneres I love you, @OfficialJLD. https://t.co/X2RUJPD21p— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 28, 2017 13 / 14 Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded to the well wishes with her own tweet. .@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017 14 / 14 Join the conversation Julia Louis-Dreyfus