Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta

Julia Louis-Dreyfus bravely revealed her breast cancer diagnosis via Instagram on Thursday, and celebrities also took to social media to share messages of sympathy, hope, and love for the Veep star in the wake the news. Keep reading to see the stars — and one fellow vice president — who have offered their messages of support.

Rosie O'Donnell
1 / 14
Anna Kendrick
2 / 14
Debra Messing
3 / 14
Judd Apatow
4 / 14
Joe Biden
5 / 14
Tony Hale
6 / 14
Sarah Silverman
7 / 14
Michael McKean
8 / 14
Bobby Moynihan
9 / 14
Rita Wilson
10 / 14
Josh Gad
11 / 14
Rachel Zoe
12 / 14
Ellen DeGeneres
13 / 14
Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded to the well wishes with her own tweet.
14 / 14
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Latest Celebrity
