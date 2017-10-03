 Skip Nav
Celebrity Reactions to Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, and More Stars React to the Devastating Las Vegas Shooting

Celebrities are sending the people of Las Vegas love and support following the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that left more than 50 dead and 200 injured on Monday. Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when the suspected gunman opened fire, took to Instagram to send his condolences after he was safely evacuated from the stage. See how other stars are reacting to this terrible tragedy ahead.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on


#lasvegas #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on



💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on




















Image Source: Getty / Erika Goldring
