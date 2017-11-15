 Skip Nav
Celebrity Reactions to Same-Sex Marriage Survey Yes Result

Here's How Celebrities Have Reacted to Today's Yes Result

Here's How Celebrities Have Reacted to Today's Yes Result
Australia is celebrating today, after 61 percent of the country voted yes in favour of same-sex marriage. The news has reached all corners of the globe, with even US star Ellen DeGeneres tweeting her support for the result.

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts: "I'm Proud of You, Australia"

See who else is cheering about Australia's decision today.

Latest Celebrity
