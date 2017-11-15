15/11/17 15/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity LGBTQ Celebrity Reactions to Same-Sex Marriage Survey Yes Result Here's How Celebrities Have Reacted to Today's Yes Result 15 November, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Australia is celebrating today, after 61 percent of the country voted yes in favour of same-sex marriage. The news has reached all corners of the globe, with even US star Ellen DeGeneres tweeting her support for the result. RelatedEllen DeGeneres Reacts: "I'm Proud of You, Australia" See who else is cheering about Australia's decision today. Thank you, Australia #yes— Ian Thorpe (@IanThorpe) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 1 / 18 Australia, you guys finally did it.. Love always wins...— .DIDIER. (@DidierCohen) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 2 / 18 #Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love.— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 3 / 18 It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/0tdnBHPAW1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 4 / 18 Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 5 / 18 YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 6 / 18 I WISH I WAS THERE CELEBRATING WITH YOU ALL 😭🌈— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 7 / 18 Whoop! Congratulations, #Australia! https://t.co/wiIKYw9qDD— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 8 / 18 YESSSS!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— The Presets (@ThePresets) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 9 / 18 Correct Answer Australia👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bRgWyRvSum— Daniel D MacPherson (@DanMacPherson) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 10 / 18 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WHfDksehL6— Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 11 / 18 Australia!!! 🌈❤️🌈 #MarriageEquality— Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 12 / 18 Congrats, #Australia! #MarriageEquality is just and good. And it’s #CourageDay too! https://t.co/WgBMsV9Han— Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 13 / 18 Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇳🇿 #MarriageEquality— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 14 / 18 Congratulations Australia!!! Equality has won and fairness has prevailed. We couldn’t be more proud!!! #equality #equalrightsforall #marriageequality #loveislove pic.twitter.com/bXvSGi4mtw— Human Nature (@HumanNatureLive) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 15 / 18 missing Australia more than ever right now. you did good. #MarriageEquality ❤️— michael clifford (?) (@Michael5SOS) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 16 / 18 I'm appreciative & happy but also angry the Australian gov wasted so much money, humiliated so many, exposed them to hateful rhetoric and made us beg for the privilege of what is a basic human right. Congratulations Australians, but shame on our government. #marriageequality— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 14, 2017 Image Source: Getty 17 / 18 My heart is so happy for everyone in Australia! LovE will always win #marriageequality #LovEisLovE pic.twitter.com/XCgRgEEcRL— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 15, 2017 Image Source: Getty 18 / 18 Join the conversation LGBTQCelebrityTwitterTwitter