Celebrities Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of Music Legend Tom Petty

Tom Petty passed away on Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest, and celebrities everywhere are mourning the death of the music legend. Musicians like Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, John Mayer, Mick Jagger, and Paul McCartney all tweeted out their condolences, along with their heartbreaking reactions. Tom, who first burst onto the music scene with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, in 1976, was in the midst of his tour, and his last performance was at the Hollywood Bowl in LA on Sept. 25. He is survived by wife Dana York and his two adult daughters, Adria and AnnaKim, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo. Our hearts go out to Tom's family and everyone who knew him. Elton John Tom Petty's music and songs are timeless. He was a wonderful writer, musician and singer. Irreplaceable and unique. #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/SuIvDPOtIb— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 3, 2017 1 / 19 Mick Jagger So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017 2 / 19 Bruce Springsteen Down here on E Street, we're devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017 3 / 19 Paul McCartney Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017 4 / 19 John Mayer I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. "you belong somewhere you feel free."💔— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017 5 / 19 Lin-Manuel Miranda I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music. Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017 6 / 19 Cyndi Lauper Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017 7 / 19 Carole King My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one.— Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017 8 / 19 Sheryl Crow .@TomPetty... I love you so much. You are in my prayers.— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017 9 / 19 Mindy Kaling I saw Tom Petty live at Great Woods for the Wildflowers tour in 1995. He defined the allure & dangers of LA for a Boston kid like me. Genius— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 3, 2017 10 / 19 Jack Antonoff tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017 11 / 19 Caitriona Balfe This song played a huge part in my teens. I used to know every lyric in english and Gaelic #RIP💔 https://t.co/KRVMRdGlUV via @youtube— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 3, 2017 12 / 19 Bryan Greenberg Tom Petty had endless hits. Grateful I got a chance to see him live. He will be missed. RIP— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) October 2, 2017 13 / 19 Josh Groban What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family.— josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017 14 / 19 Alyssa Milano Tom Petty died of a broken heart. Rest In Peace.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017 15 / 19 Rob Lowe Tom Petty was on my Mount Rushmore of rock heroes. The writing, the voice, the band. HeartBROKEN.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 2, 2017 16 / 19 William Shatner Condolences to the family of @tompetty ☹️— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 3, 2017 17 / 19 Niall Horan Mad to think that only 10 or so days ago I was driving past the Hollywood bowl and it said " Tom petty and the heartbreakers " at the gate— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 3, 2017 18 / 19 Michelle Branch When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up to be the kind of girl Tom Petty would write a song about.— Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) October 3, 2017 19 / 19