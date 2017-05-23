 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Celebrities React on Twitter After Ariana Grande Concert Explosion
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Celebrity Tweets About Ariana Grande Concert Explosion

Celebrities React on Twitter After Ariana Grande Concert Explosion

View in slideshow
Celebrities React on Twitter After Ariana Grande Concert Explosion
Image Source: Getty

The explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert came as a shock to the world, with 19 people now confirmed dead. While the story is still developing (we still don't know caused the explosion), many have taken to social media to express their support and as a way of spreading the word about missing concert-goers, including the A-list. Keep scrolling to see how celebrities, both in and out of the music world, reacted to the horrific incident.

1 / 21
2 / 21
3 / 21
4 / 21
5 / 21
6 / 21
7 / 21
8 / 21
9 / 21
10 / 21
11 / 21
12 / 21
13 / 21
14 / 21
15 / 21
16 / 21
17 / 21
18 / 21
19 / 21
20 / 21
21 / 21
Join the conversation
Ariana GrandeCelebrity Tweets
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
LGBTQ
Hallmark Celebrates Gender Transitioning With This Beautiful Butterfly Card
by Terry Carter
Lena Dunham Tweet About Joe Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala
Red Carpet
Lena Dunham Completely Owns Creeping on Joe Jonas at the Met Gala
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez Buys New Studio City Home in California
House Tour
by Ashling Lee
Shop Stylish Womens Suit Online
Stylish Workwear
Shop 6 Life-Changing Power Suits You Can Actually Afford
by Kate McGregor
Beyonce and Jay-Z's Push Party
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing
by Alexandra Whiting
Summer Beauty
The Brightest Liquid Highlighters to Make You Glow Now
by Chinea Rodriguez
Most Beautiful Art Galleries Around the World
Architecture
9 Art Galleries to Visit For More Than Just Their Exhibitions
by Ashling Lee
Lindsay Lohan Makeup-Shames Ariana Grande
Celebrity Beauty
Lindsay Lohan Is Being Slammed on Social Media For Makeup-Shaming Ariana Grande
by Emily Orofino
World AIDS Day: MAC Aids Fund and Viva Glam History
Makeup
World AIDS Day: A Visual History of the Iconic Viva Glam Campaigns
by Genevieve Rota
Most Liked Street Style Instagram Photos Fashion Week 2017
Australian Fashion Week
by Kate McGregor
How to Wear Pink As an Adult
Street Style
How to Wear Pink the Grown-Up Way
by Kate McGregor
Pippa Middleton Inspired Wedding Dresses
Wedding Dresses
Shop Pippa's Wedding Dress on a Real-Girl Budget
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds