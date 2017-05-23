23/5/17 23/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Ariana Grande Celebrity Tweets About Ariana Grande Concert Explosion Celebrities React on Twitter After Ariana Grande Concert Explosion 23 May, 2017 by Ashling Lee 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert came as a shock to the world, with 19 people now confirmed dead. While the story is still developing (we still don't know caused the explosion), many have taken to social media to express their support and as a way of spreading the word about missing concert-goers, including the A-list. Keep scrolling to see how celebrities, both in and out of the music world, reacted to the horrific incident. Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017 1 / 21 I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.Sending love to everyone involved. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017 2 / 21 My thoughts are with Manchester... And yours should be too. Stop spreading hate.— Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) May 22, 2017 3 / 21 Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017 4 / 21 MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017 5 / 21 Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place.— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017 6 / 21 💔stay strong Manchester💔— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017 7 / 21 Thoughts and prayers to the people of #manchester ..my heart breaks for all those affected.— Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) May 22, 2017 8 / 21 Hearing mixed things about what happened in Manchester but praying for everyone involved— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017 9 / 21 Manchester .. my heart aches— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) May 22, 2017 10 / 21 Sending love to those affected in Manchester.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017 11 / 21 My thoughts are with you, Manchester. 🙏— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 22, 2017 12 / 21 No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017 13 / 21 We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017 14 / 21 Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017 15 / 21 Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017 16 / 21 Shocked! Can't believe it!! Sending my love to everyone that was @ManchesterArena tonight!— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017 17 / 21 My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017 18 / 21 I'm just hearing about the bombing in #Manchester my thoughts and prayers are with you all— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017 19 / 21 Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017 20 / 21 Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017 21 / 21 Join the conversation Share this post Ariana GrandeCelebrity Tweets