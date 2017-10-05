 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts
Outlander
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

Celine Dion Donating Money to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Her Las Vegas Residency to Victims of Mass Shooting

Celine Dion returned to the stage on Tuesday for the first time since the devastating shooting at Las Vegas's Route 91 Harvest Festival that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others. The singer resumed her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she opened the show with an emotional message for all those affected by the horrific tragedy.

"I hope that you're doing OK," she said to the audience. "Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a moment. I never start the show like this but tonight is very different. On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. But tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss. We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need. Thank you so much for being here."

Related
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Perform a Chilling and Beautiful Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The legendary singer, who lost her husband, René Angélil, to cancer in 2016, also announced that she will be donating the proceeds from the show to the victims and their families. After admitting she struggled with the decision to return to the stage just two days after the shooting, she assured the audience they were all in this together. "They are going to need a lot of love. A ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid," she continued. "So I want you to know that all the proceeds for tonight's show are being donated to the victims' families on your behalf." What a woman.

Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
Join the conversation
Las Vegas Shooting 2017Gun ViolenceCeline DionCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds