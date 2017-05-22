 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Celine Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Celine Dion Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Celine Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You

James Cameron's masterpiece Titanic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Celine Dion just gave us the greatest gift of all: she agreed to sing "My Heart Will Go On" and the Billboard Music Awards. The woman is a living legend for good reason; she still sounds extraordinary two decades after the song was released! Check it out and try to hold your tears back.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Celine DionTVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tofu
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
Russell Crowe Says Ed Sheeran Is Engaged to Cherry Seaborn
Celebrity News
Oops! Russell Crowe Seems to Have Revealed That Ed Sheeran Is Engaged
by Genevieve Rota
Beyonce and Jay-Z's Push Party
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing
by Alexandra Whiting
The Last Resort: Sharday and Josh Split
The Last Resort
Sharday and Josh's Fight on The Last Resort Was Just So Uncomfortable
by Genevieve Rota
Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Contestants 2017
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette US: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart
by Maggie Pehanick
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Opens Up About Her First Christmas Without René Angélil
by Kelsie Gibson
Jughead on Riverdale GIFs
Riverdale
15 Reasons Jughead Is Our Favourite Weirdo on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
Rita Ora Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity Beauty
This 1 Genius Beauty Trick Allowed Rita Ora to Show Off Her Ass-ets
by Lauren Levinson
Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur Pictures
King Arthur
Just 16 Pictures of Charlie Hunnam Looking Hot as Hell in King Arthur
by Maggie Pehanick
Selena Gomez Without Makeup in the "Bad Liar" Video
Celebrity Beauty
So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Facts
Wedding
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Hair Makeup Billboard Music Awards 2017
Celebrity Beauty
Try Not to Stare at These Gorgeous Billboard Music Awards Beauty Looks
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds