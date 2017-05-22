Celine Dion Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Celine Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
#BBMAs: @CelineDion performs "My Heart Will Go On" in honor of #Titanic's 20th anniversary pic.twitter.com/PcAwVtKOCb
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017
James Cameron's masterpiece Titanic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Celine Dion just gave us the greatest gift of all: she agreed to sing "My Heart Will Go On" and the Billboard Music Awards. The woman is a living legend for good reason; she still sounds extraordinary two decades after the song was released! Check it out and try to hold your tears back.
