Céline Dion, Cher Fangirl, Sings Along to "Believe" at the Billboard Awards
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Celine Dion Singing to Cher at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Céline Dion, Cher Fangirl, Sings Along to "Believe" at the Billboard Awards

If you thought Céline Dion's most epic moment at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday was her heartbreaking rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" . . . you'd be right. BUT her time backstage is a close runner up. After nailing her performance, Céline stepped off the stage and watched Cher belt out "Believe," which she couldn't help but softly sing and dance along to herself. Journalist Frank Elaridi shared footage of the moment on Twitter, and honestly it's so damn cute. Even the music industry's biggest talents can still have a fangirl moment or two, right?

Celebrity FriendshipsCeline DionBillboard Music AwardsCher
