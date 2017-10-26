Celine Dion Throws Her Twins a Michael Jackson-Themed 7th Birthday Party

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Céline Dion went all-out for her twins's 7th birthday party. On Tuesday, the mother of three posted a sweet snapshot with sons Eddy and Nelson — whose father is her late husband René Angélil — from their Michael Jackson-themed bash. "Can't believe you are already 7 years old . . ." she captioned the photo of her hugging her youngest boys. "Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx..." Aside from dressing the part in a white fedora, sparkly jacket, and black penny loafers, they also had Michael Jackson figurines from different eras of his career. So cute!