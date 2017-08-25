This Theory Explains the REAL Reason For Jon Snow's Insane Mission Beyond the Wall

The penultimate season seven episode of Game of Thrones has been met with pretty mixed reactions. On one hand, it's intense and insane in the best ways: the plot thickens between Sansa and Arya (though we hope they're secretly working together). And then there's that whole suicide mission in the North: Jon Snow and his band of merry men attempt to kidnap a wight without the Night King destroying all of them, and when Daenerys comes to their rescue, she loses a dragon in the process.

On the other end of the spectrum, some fans found the episode to be completely unrealistic. There are so many complaints about the wonky timeline that even the director had to address them. Many also had trouble justifying the mission in the first place. Jon Snow brings a wight back to King's Landing, and . . . what? Cersei's just going to be like, "Oh, cool, let's forget everything and unite!"? Doesn't sound like the mad queen we've come to know this season.

But hold up: what if this whole suicide mission is actually meant to accomplish something else entirely? What if it's all part of a larger plan to dethrone Cersei? That's exactly the logic behind Reddit user WeenahSixNine's recent theory. After all, Tyrion is the one who suggests they bring a wight to Cersei, and he knows Cersei better than anyone.

This is all pretty intriguing when you think about Tyrion and Dany's conversation in this week's episode. They know Cersei is probably going to set a trap, so they've got to think outside the box. If Daenerys shows up with her dragons and doesn't torch King's Landing and all of the innocent civilians who live there, it will definitely poke a serious hole in Cersei's credibility (the insane dragon queen will actually appear pretty reasonable).

We also know Cersei will probably not agree to ally with Jon and Dany to defeat the White Walkers, because she (sort of) shares a common goal with the Night King: to defeat the vast armies in the North. But here Daenerys is, bringing a wight to the people of the Seven Kingdoms. She is a hero and a protector. Everyone knows the people don't love Cersei, including Tyrion. If Dany can give them every reason to love her instead, the population of Westeros may just turn on their queen. Plus, Jon Snow has already bent the knee; his support and the support of the North will only strengthen Dany's position as the true and rightful leader. And what can Cersei do if all that support collapses underneath her? She'll have no choice but to fall.

So, there you have it. Tyrion suggests the mission beyond the Wall, but it's never about proving the existence of the White Walkers and uniting all the houses of Westeros — it's about discrediting and dethroning Cersei and proving Daenerys has what it takes to be queen.