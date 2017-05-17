Chad Michael Murray Has the Sweetest Reason For His Late Mother's Day Post

 Skip Nav
Chad Michael Murray was one of the many celebrities to shower their wives with love on Mother's Day. On Monday, the actor penned a sweet message to Sarah Roemer alongside a painting of her and their daughter that he gifted her with for the special day. Not only is the piece a work of art, but it also gives us the first glimpse of their 2-month-old daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed. Even though his post was a day late, his excuse will actually melt your heart. See his full message below:

"Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity... This is only a small part of the whole drawing(for privacy sake) but what the camera caught was the purest form of love in the world- A Mothers Love. @rashelle_stetman (incredible artist) used the photo and created a masterpiece(seen partially here) that I, in turn, gave my lovely Wife @rooeemer for Mother's Day. Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with. Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother. I am Blessed to spend every waking day with her. I can't thank @rashelle_stetman enough for the amazing work she did for us. A true artist. I spent the day pampering Sarah and not on my phone, thus why my Happy Mother's Day message came today instead of yesterday. To all the mothers in the world who truly love & who truly work to raise us up right- we love you all & thank you for every moment. #blessed #happymothersday #Family #Art #AMothersLove"

