Chad Michael Murray Has the Sweetest Reason For His Late Mother's Day Post

A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on May 15, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Chad Michael Murray was one of the many celebrities to shower their wives with love on Mother's Day. On Monday, the actor penned a sweet message to Sarah Roemer alongside a painting of her and their daughter that he gifted her with for the special day. Not only is the piece a work of art, but it also gives us the first glimpse of their 2-month-old daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed. Even though his post was a day late, his excuse will actually melt your heart. See his full message below: