The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
#BBMAs: Watch @TheChainsmokers perform "Young" pic.twitter.com/f3BtLha3PX
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017
The Chainsmokers hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday, performing "Young" off their recent album, Memories . . . Do Not Open. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had a lot to top, seeing as they had to follow Nicki Minaj's 8-minute opening medley. Think they succeeded? Check out the performance now, and find out how many trophies they won during the show!
