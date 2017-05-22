 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

The Chainsmokers Perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Bring the Heat With a Performance of "Young"

The Chainsmokers hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday, performing "Young" off their recent album, Memories . . . Do Not Open. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had a lot to top, seeing as they had to follow Nicki Minaj's 8-minute opening medley. Think they succeeded? Check out the performance now, and find out how many trophies they won during the show!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
The ChainsmokersTVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
Katy Perry's Gross New Video Is Here to Ruin Your Appetite Forever
by Maggie Pehanick
Sophie Monk Deserves to Find Love on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
Sophie Monk Might Be Famous But She Deserves Love Like Everyone Else
by Genevieve Rota
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV
by Maggie Pehanick
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Celebrity Beauty
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Sexy Short Haircut at the Billboard Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now?
The Bachelorette
The Bachelor US Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
by Maggie Pehanick
Julia Michaels Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Julia Michaels Gives a Performance of "Issues" That Will Make You Proud of Yours
by Brittney Stephens
The Chainsmokers American Music Awards Performance 2016
Award Season
Halsey and The Chainsmokers Get "Closer" During a Fiery Performance at the AMAs
by Ryan Roschke
Vanessa Hudgens Raps Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
Vanessa Hudgens Rapping Nicki Minaj on Stage Is Just as Cringe-Worthy as It Sounds
by Kelsie Gibson
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" Performance Is the BBMAs Moment You've Been Waiting For
by Monica Sisavat
Jughead Eats a Burger Video
Riverdale
Jughead Eating a Burger Seductively Is the Most Terrifying, Sexy Thing You've Ever Seen
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds