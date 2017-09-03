Chance the Rapper Raised a Whopping $2.2 Million For 20 Schools in Chicago

 Skip Nav
Chance the Rapper is on a mission to ensure every kid in Chicago receives a decent education. The 24-year-old has been leading the charge this year by donating US$1 million to public schools in his home state and later launching an arts and literature fund to help develop better art programs for students in Illinois.

Now, with the help of his SocialWorks organisation, the "Angels" rapper has raised a whopping US$2.2 million dollars, which will go toward the Chicago Public Schools' arts programs. "Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make," Chance declared while speaking at Chicago's Harold Washington Cultural Center on Friday night.

The $2.2 million dollars raised will reportedly be spread across 20 public schools in the Chicago area, and each school will receive up to $100,000 within a three-year span. Way to go, Chance!

