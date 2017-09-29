 Skip Nav
Channing Tatum and James Corden Magic Mike Dance Video

Don't Watch James Corden's Magic Mike Audition With Someone Over Your Shoulder

James Corden may have only "one ab," but he still has moves. During The Late Late Show on Wednesday, the host decided to audition for Channing Tatum's Las Vegas show, Magic Mike Live. Even though Channing was a bit sceptical at first, he decided to give James a chance by teaching him some NSFW choreography, complete with body rolls and pelvic thrusts. He even adopts a new stage name for his big debut: Magic James. Seriously, don't watch this with someone peeking over your shoulder.

The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsHumourMagic MikeJames CordenChanning Tatum
