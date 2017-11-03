 Skip Nav
Channing Tatum Tells His Daughter He Ate Her Halloween Candy

Channing Tatum Brings His Daughter to Tears After Saying He Ate Her Halloween Candy

Jimmy Kimmel is known for pranking his daughter and telling her he ate her Halloween candy, so when Channing Tatum stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 1, he decided to do the same. Spoiler: it didn't go over well. After the actor breaks the sad news, his 4-year-old daughter Everly proceeds to cry as she hugs her mum, Jenna Dewan Tatum. Aww! Don't worry, Channing, a total softy at heart, felt really bad about it afterward. See the precious video above.

