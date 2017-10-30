 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Charlie Heaton Detained at LAX Airport 2017

Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Detained at LAX Airport For Drug Possession

Charlie Heaton was detained at LAX airport and refused entry into the United States on Saturday. According to People, law enforcement officials allegedly found cocaine in Charlie's possession as he attempted to return to the country from the United Kingdom. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement obtained by the publication which reads, "A violation, conspiracy to violate or simply an attempt to violate any U.S. State, federal or any foreign government controlled substance violation renders a foreign national inadmissible to the United States." No word yet on when Charlie will be allowed back in the states. The 23-year-old actor currently stars in season two of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
Join the conversation
Charlie Heaton
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds