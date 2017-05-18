 Skip Nav
Will Charlie Hunnam Be on Game of Thrones?

Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down Game of Thrones

The bad news is Charlie Hunnam turned down a cameo on Game of Thrones, but the good news is he'd actually "love" to make an appearance on the hit show. Speaking with The Sun, Hunnam revealed that he was offered a role on the series but he was forced to turn it down because of scheduling conflicts. "I would love to do a Game of Thrones cameo," he said. "They offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn't able to do it. But maybe in the future, who knows."

OK, now we're curious: what kind of cameo was he offered? Maybe Samwell Tarly's brother, Dickon, who's played by Freddie Stroma? Would he have been a Wildling? A member of the Night's Watch? Just a creepy (but still kind of hot?) face in the Hall of Faces? Alas, we may never know, but here's hoping he makes an appearance on the show — or one of the buzzy spinoff series!

Image Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Join the conversation
TVCharlie HunnamCelebrity QuotesGame Of Thrones
