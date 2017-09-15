 Skip Nav
Someone Please Explain to Me Why Cher and Future's Song Is Only 30 Seconds Long

Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People" is a bona-fide classic, so it would take two truly iconic musicians to improve upon it in any way. Enter: Cher and Future. The similarly mononymous stars teamed up for a Gap promo and put their own spin on the beloved tune (i.e. Cher belted out the chorus, while Future presumably added the trap beat). It's beautiful and joyous, and I'm going to need more than this 30-second-long clip as soon as possible (especially if Cher isn't going to pop up on American Horror Story anytime soon).

Music CoversFutureCherMusic
