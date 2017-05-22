 Skip Nav
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller
Cher Performs at the Billboard Music Awards 2017

Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller

Cher may turned 71 on Saturday, but she's still performing with the energy of a 20-year-old. The legendary singer took home the icon award at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday, and graced the crowd with epic performances of "Believe" and "Turn Back Time." The show was held in Las Vegas this year, so it's basically like they were in HER house. Check out the performances, and find out who took home the most awards!

TVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsCher
