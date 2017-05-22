Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller

#BBMAs: @Cher sings "Believe," marking her first award show performance in 15 years pic.twitter.com/MlvRt3U3er — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017

Cher may turned 71 on Saturday, but she's still performing with the energy of a 20-year-old. The legendary singer took home the icon award at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday, and graced the crowd with epic performances of "Believe" and "Turn Back Time." The show was held in Las Vegas this year, so it's basically like they were in HER house. Check out the performances, and find out who took home the most awards!