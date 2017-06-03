 Skip Nav
Chris Cornell's Brother's Childhood Photo

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Photos of the First and Last Times They Were Ever Together

Chris Cornell's death was a tragic shock to many, from close pal Brad Pitt to his brother, Peter. The latter opened up about how devastating the past few weeks have been on Facebook, sharing a pair of photos of the first time he and Chris were ever together (just after Peter was born), as well as the last. "It's been difficult to put words together," Peter captioned the pictures. "My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just 'were.' No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn't have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough."

The Soundgarden frontman, 52, was found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, and his death was later ruled a suicide. His wife, Vicky, opened up about what a great family man he was soon afterwards, saying, "Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

Peter echoed Vicky's words in the rest of his post, noting the importance of music in his brother's life. "It wasn't until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend," he said. "Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor . . . I will never wrap my head around his passing. I've been in shock since I heard the news. I can't and won't let him go." Read Peter's message in full above.

Chris CornellCelebrity FamiliesRip
