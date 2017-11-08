 Skip Nav
Chris Evans Video of Dog Singing

Chris Evans Just Shared a Funny Dog Video AND Hinted at His Relationship Status

We're extremely invested in two of Chris Evans' relationships — first, the one with his best friend, an adorable rescue dog named Dodger. Second, the one with his former girlfriend, comedian Jenny Slate, about whom Chris has had nothing but sweet things to say since parting ways in January after almost a year of dating. So imagine our delight when Chris tweeted an exceptionally cute video of Dodger . . . with Jenny's distinctive giggle in the background!

In the video, Chris and Jenny can't stop laughing while Dodger "sings" along with his favourite musical toy. During one quiet moment, Jenny's recognizable voice says: "It's like magic!" Sure, she's talking about Dodger's pipes, but we think their relationship is magic — it'll put an instant smile on your face to hear Jenny and Chris sounding so happy together.

Both stars have been candid about how difficult and emotional their breakup was, so fans hesitated to get their hopes up when rumours of a reconciliation began flying. But this video seems to prove that, at the very least, Chris and Jenny are on good terms and hanging out together. That's good news we're happy to believe. Now, more cute dog videos, please!

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
