Chris Evans Reuniting With His Dog Is the Purest Joy You'll Ever Experience

Chris Evans isn't shy about loving his rescue dog, Dodger. The Captain America actor counted down on Twitter until the end of his latest press tour, when he could finally go home and see his best friend again . . . and, man! The joyful reunion was everything we'd hoped for and more. It seems that Dodger was just as pumped to see his owner as Chris was to see him, and the video of the reunion that Chris posted to Twitter is beyond sweet. Prepare to get teary as the two roll around together on the floor, and you won't be able to help giggling along as Chris can't stop laughing.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017