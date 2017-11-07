10 Times Chris Hemsworth Was Really Hot AND Really Hilarious

Fans don't often get a chance to see Chris Hemsworth's humorous side in Marvel's Thor movies, but the 34-year-old Australian actor is well-known for his silly personality off screen. We've seen his sense of humor displayed in several Saturday Night Live skits before, but we've also gotten glimpses of Chris's funny side in memorable talk-show interviews and blooper reels. In case you weren't aware — or maybe you forgot — that Chris is actually an adorable goofball, we've rounded up all the times he made us laugh and love him even more. Check them out ahead.