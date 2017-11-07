07/11/17 07/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Humor Chris Hemsworth's Funniest Moments 10 Times Chris Hemsworth Was Really Hot AND Really Hilarious 7 November, 2017 by Terry Carter 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Lunch with a friend. A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 19, 2015 at 7:50am PST Fans don't often get a chance to see Chris Hemsworth's humorous side in Marvel's Thor movies, but the 34-year-old Australian actor is well-known for his silly personality off screen. We've seen his sense of humor displayed in several Saturday Night Live skits before, but we've also gotten glimpses of Chris's funny side in memorable talk-show interviews and blooper reels. In case you weren't aware — or maybe you forgot — that Chris is actually an adorable goofball, we've rounded up all the times he made us laugh and love him even more. Check them out ahead. RelatedChris Hemsworth Has the Cutest Family — See Their Sweet Snaps! 1 When He Did This Dance While Getting Super Soaked by Jimmy Fallon Image Source: NBC RelatedChris Hemsworth and Jimmy Fallon's Water War Is Both Hilarious and Hot 1 / 10 2 When He Dressed in Drag and Dissed His Brother Liam on SNL 2 / 10 3 When He Hilariously Tormented the Cast of SNL 3 / 10 4 When He Joked About His "Large" Penis in This American Express Ad Spoof 4 / 10 5 When He Had an Epic Cape Fail on the Set of Thor: The Dark World. Image Source: Marvel Watch it here. 5 / 10 6 When He Took This Selfie With a Kangaroo Lunch with a friend. A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 19, 2015 at 7:50am PST RelatedChris Hemsworth's Instagram Game Is as Strong as His Biceps 6 / 10 7 When He Did an Entire SNL Sketch With a Live Chicken 7 / 10 8 When He Made This Dirty Joke and You Felt All Tingly Inside Image Source: NBC 8 / 10 9 When He Flawlessly Impersonated His Avengers Castmates Chris Hemsworth doing impressions of the Avengers 9 / 10 10 When He Felt Left Out of the Avengers Group and Got Revenge Using Action Figures A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT 10 / 10 Join the conversation HumorGifsSaturday Night LiveChris HemsworthGIFs