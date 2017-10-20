 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

Chris Hemsworth Interview About Acting With Wife Elsa Pataky

Here's Exactly Why Chris Hemsworth's Wife Is Playing His Wife in Their New Movie

Despite the fact that Elsa Pataky has 48 credits to her name (including several Fast and the Furious movies), she's never acted alongside real-life Thor/husband Chris Hemsworth — until now. Elsa and Chris are playing a married couple in the upcoming war drama 12 Strong, the true story of a Special Forces mission in post-9/11 Afghanistan.

Along with a handful of reporters, I was invited to the Albuquerque set to watch the cast film in February. Elsa had already shot her scenes (which were primarily with Chris), and I couldn't resist asking Chris what it was like to act with her.

"She did very well," he said jokingly. "It was great; she's fantastic. We didn't have to form any chemistry or bond; that came pretty easily and naturally, as you could expect."

So, how did they both land in the same movie? According to Chris, it was just a perfect fit.

"When I was looking at doing the film, I was right in the middle of Thor [Ragnorak]. It was a busy shoot and I was exhausted . . . The idea of going back to work again was just, Ugh, hang on. Then they simultaneously were like, 'Look, we'd love Elsa to play your wife, as well.' That made it a little easier for her to come to terms with packing up and moving again . . . It organically happened all at once, which was nice. I wouldn't have wanted to say, 'I'm only doing it if she does it.' It wasn't that at all."

Despite the family affair, Elsa and Chris's three kids, Sasha, India Rose, and Tristan, stayed behind. While the cold, windy desert setting isn't for everyone, Chris said, "The kids would be rolling down the hill as we speak."

12 Strong is set for a Jan. 12 release!

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Join the conversation
12 StrongElsa PatakyMoviesChris Hemsworth
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Humor
Matt Damon Crashes Chris Hemsworth's Interview to Piss Off Jimmy Kimmel
by Caitlin Hacker
Talinda Bennington's Statement About Chester's Death
Chester Bennington
Chester Bennington's Wife Reacts to Losing Her Soulmate: "How Do I Move On?"
by Kelsie Gibson
Spell & The Gypsy Collective Swimwear Elsa Pataky Interview
Spell and The Gypsy Collection
The 1 Piece of Style Advice Elsa Pataky Will Give Her Daughter
by Kate McGregor
Chris Hemsworth Instagram Photo About Elsa April 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Chris Hemsworth Calls Wife Elsa a "Wild Beauty" in Adorable Instagram
by Caitlin Hacker
Elsa Pataky Quotes About Chris Hemsworth April 2017
Celebrity quotes
Elsa Pataky Talks About Her "Dream" Life With Husband Chris Hemsworth
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds