 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
Celebrity Instagrams
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
Celebrity Interviews
Pink's Daughter Delivered a Harsh Burn About One of Her Most Iconic Songs

Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass

Wonder Woman has been the reigning badass at the box office since exploding into theaters on Friday, setting a record with its $100.5 million US opening (not to mention majorly inspiring women everywhere). Everyone from Lupita Nyong'o to Jessica Chastain has been giving the film, as well as director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, rave reviews, including none other than Thor himself (aka Chris Hemsworth).

While sitting down with Katie Couric for an interview with Yahoo News, Gadot was happy to discuss how the movie has become a symbol of female empowerment and said who she thinks would win in a fight between Thor and Diana Prince (Diana, duh). To ensure everything was fair, she asked Hemsworth what he thought via Couric's Twitter account, and it didn't take long for the Australian actor to reply.

Although Thor is part of the Marvel universe and Wonder Woman falls under the DC umbrella, both characters are demigods (Thor is a god from Norse mythology, while Diana is the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta) and would therefore be pretty evenly matched. Then again, anyone who saw Wonder Woman knows that Diana can take a punch (as well as give a ton of her own), so Thor and Mjölnir should count themselves lucky that they're safe and sound in the MCU.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Gal GadotWonder WomanThorMoviesChris Hemsworth
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Find Out Whether Chris Hemsworth Is Truly as Australian as He Sounds
by Brittney Stephens
Wonder Woman Nail Art
Nails
These Wonder Woman Manicures Will Inspire You to Kick Ass Every Day
by Terry Carter
Chris Hemsworth Photobomb Instagram Photo March 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Chris Hemsworth Blesses Instagram With a Very Casual, Very Sexy Photobomb
by Caitlin Hacker
The Bachelorette Cast on Twitter and Instagram 2017
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette US: Where to Follow Rachel's Contestants on Social Media
by Maggie Pehanick
Wonder Woman Comic-Con Trailer
Summer Entertainment
The First Full Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here, and It's Really Frickin' Badass
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds