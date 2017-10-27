Luna Steals the Spotlight Without Even Trying During Chrissy Teigen's 73 Questions Video

 Skip Nav
We all know that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have an adorable romance, but every so often, their daughter Luna manages to steal the spotlight from her famous parents. During Chrissy's "73 Questions" segment with Vogue, the precious one-year-old makes a cameo to give out Halloween lollies. Not only is the act alone sweeter than chocolate bars, but she even lets out a little giggle when her mum pretends to eat candy with the wrapper still on. Aside from sharing a precious mother-daughter moment, Chrissy also talks about her relationship with John, her perfect date night, and the secret to their happy marriage. Catch all the fun above!

