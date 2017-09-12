 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Celebrity Kids
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere
The Royals
Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognisable Now

Chrissy Teigen Naked Attraction

Chrissy Teigen’s Discovered British TV, and Her Reaction to Naked Attraction Is All of Us

Chrissy Teigen has a talent for taking the mundane and making it hilarious, and this week, she discovered British television. More precisely, the Channel 4 show Naked Attraction. Doing what she does best online, Chrissy took to Twitter to describe her feeling toward said show, and obviously it was more entertaining than the program itself.

During her visit to London with John Legend, Chrissy appeared to be relaxing in a hotel room, flicking through the channels, when she came across a group of naked bodies. She tweeted her discovery, opening the discussion with this tweet: "WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's." Other UK natives started tweeting along, sharing more facts about the show, while those unfamiliar with the show were equally as confused. Chrissy even had to pretend to be watching tennis when room service was delivered, which is definitely all of us when watching the show at home.

The excitement didn't stop there, either. Chrissy then discovered the show Celebs Go Dating, and that's when commenters got really into Chrissy's UK TV experience, suggesting other firm classics such as Come Dine With Me and First Dates. Channel 4 even got involved replying to Chrissy's tweet:

Keep reading to follow the hilarious and disturbing journey for Chrissy Teigen watching Naked Attraction.

Join the conversation
Twitter LOLTVTV ShowChrissy TeigenCelebrity TwitterTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Twitter
Some Petty Drama About Peter Kraus Becoming the Next Bachelor Is Brewing at ABC
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Reactions to Sam Shepard's Death
Celebrity News
Stars Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of Legendary Actor and Playwright Sam Shepard
by Monica Sisavat
Why Didn't Lorde Sing at the MTV VMAs?
Award Season
This Is Why Lorde Didn't Sing During Her VMAs Performance
by Monica Sisavat
Sophie Turner Calls Out Littlefinger Fan on Twitter
Celebrity Twitter
Sophie Turner Does NOT Have Time For Littlefinger Apologists Today
by Brinton Parker
Amber Heard Tweets About Barnaby Joyce
Celebrity News
Amber Heard Has Positively Roasted Barnaby Joyce Over His NZ Citizenship
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds